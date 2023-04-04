Donald Trump arraignment: Timing and what to expect

NEW YORK - Sources have given us an idea of what to expect on this historic day for former President Donald Trump.

Timing will be fluid, but we're told Trump and his team will depart for the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse by motorcade at some point between 11:15 a.m. and noon.

He is expected to arrive at the courthouse between noon and 1:30 p.m. for arraignment, which is assumed will be a quick one.

After he's finished, Trump will leave the courthouse and eventually make his way to LaGuardia Airport, where his private jet is set to return to Palm Beach, Florida.

Sources say between 8:05 and 8:15 p.m., he will speak to as many as 700 supporters at Mar-a-Lago.