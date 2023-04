CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer and legal expert Anne-Marie McAvoy join CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson to discuss former president Donald Trump's arraignment.

Marcia Kramer & legal expert Annie-Marie McAvoy on Trump's arraignment CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer and legal expert Anne-Marie McAvoy join CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson to discuss former president Donald Trump's arraignment.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On