Politics

Trump to address supporters in Florida after appearing in court for arraignment in New York

By Kathryn Watson

/ CBS News

Former President Donald Trump is expected to address a crowd of supporters at his Florida resort after his arraignment on criminal charges in Manhattan Tuesday. 

The speech is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET from Mar-a-Lago.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and calls the Manhattan district attorney's case a "witch hunt."  

The charges were handed down in an indictment by a grand jury last week, following an investigation related to falsification of business records for "hush money" payments made on Trump's behalf to an adult film star in 2016, which Trump has denied. 

Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with a crime.

New York City and the U.S. Secret Service tightened security ahead of the arraignment, with NYPD officers out in full force and barricades lining the streets near the courthouse. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kathryn Watson
Kathryn Watson is a politics reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 1:57 PM

