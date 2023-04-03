NYPD faces unprecedented security task as former Pres. Trump arrives for arraignment

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says it's ready for the unprecedented security task at hand when former President Donald Trump is arraigned in Lower Manhattan.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the department prepared for the former president's arrival for weeks.

On social media, days before he was indicted, Mr. Trump called on his supporters to take to the streets of New York City and protest his arrest.

Monday, when Mr. Trump landed at LaGuardia Airport, his supporters were already lining up around Trump Tower.

"We're very peaceful people, unless we're pushed into a corner, something like that. Nothing is gonna happen tomorrow. We know nothing is gonna happen tomorrow and I hope everyone comes out to support Donald Trump and witness history in the making," said Dion Cini.

Others outside Trump Tower told CBS2 they're happy about the indictment.

"I'm here to push what I believe in and it's a democracy," said Marni Halasa.

While the NYPD said there are no credible threats to the city, the department ordered all 35,000 officers to be in uniform and on standby.

"The NYPD is prepared to ensure that everyone is able to have their voices heard peacefully while exercising their First Amendment rights," said Sewell.

The police commissioner said to expect intermittent road closures in Manhattan through Tuesday and encouraged commuters to use mass transit.

"While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves. New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger," said Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor also called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who announced she would join protests outside the courthouse on Tuesday.

"People like Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, she's stated she's coming to town. While you're in town, be on your best behavior," said Adams.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News there is a robust effort of investigators combing through social media for any threats of an attack, and monitoring for threats against government officials and Mr. Trump.