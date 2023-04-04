Trump supporters, protesters gather outside courthouse for President Donald Trump's arraignment

NEW YORK - Hundreds of people gathered in Lower Manhattan Tuesday for dueling protests during the historic arraignment of former President Donald Trump.

On one side, there were Trump supporters, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. George Santos, along with the New York Young Republicans Club.

They said they came to support the former president and voice their anger with the charges, and District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"This is what happens in communist countries, not the United States of America. We have to take a stand against the injustice, the corruption and the communist Democrats who are taking our legal code and twisting it, manipulating it and perverting it into something it was never meant to be," Greene said.

One the other side, there were people against Trump, including Rep. Jamal Bowman and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. They said they were there to show relief about the indictment, and be a show of force in New York against the former president.

"I'm waiting for a few years from now when people are going to explain why they were so proud to be in MAGA costume, MAGA regalia. The same way they apologized for being in segregationist pictures, in pictures where they were trying to prevent people from being their true selves. It's a different iteration of the same time," Williams said.

One thing people on both sides agree to is they say they want the protest to be safe and nonviolent.

Of course, in and around the crowd, there's also an unbelievable amount of media, as well as NYPD officers, who are on high alert to keep the situation under control.