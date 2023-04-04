Watch CBS News

Sorting out Trump's history-making arraignment

Tuesday was a history-making day in the world of criminal justice and politics in New York as former president Donald Trump was arraigned on 34 felony charges. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer helps sort it all out.
