The Point: Former congressman Lee Zeldin and New York GOP chair Ed Cox on the impact of Donald Trump's indictment

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

"It's a very weak case": New York GOP chair discusses Trump indictment
Former President Donald Trump's indictment wasn't a total surprise, but it was a bombshell political development of historic proportions. 

It will occupy the national debate for weeks, if not months, to come. 

Ed Cox, the head of the Republican Party of New York, shared his thoughts on the case against Mr. Trump with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. 

Watch the conversation here 

Former U.S. Rep. and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin also weighed in. 

Watch the conversation here 

Lee Zeldin, former GOP congressman & candidate for governor, reacts to Trump indictment 11:43

Both New York City and the state have problems paying their bills. We asked New Yorkers how they think the money should be raised. 

Your Point: How should New York City raise money to pay its bills? 02:59

In a conversation exclusively on CBS News New York, Cox discussed future frontrunners in the Republican Party and his outlook on 2024. 

Exclamation Point: New York GOP chair on party's 2024 outlook after Trump indictment 08:10

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

First published on April 2, 2023 / 1:26 PM

