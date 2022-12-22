First Alert Weather: Red Alert for winter storm Thursday into Friday; Bitter cold for Christmas

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for winter storm Thursday into Friday; Bitter cold for Christmasget the free app
NEW YORK -- We're on Red Alert with a storm expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
It comes as millions of people are traveling for Christmas weekend.
Stick with CBS2 and see live updates below for the latest.
Winter storm threatens holiday travel across U.S.
The powerful winter storm is jeopardizing travel plans for millions across the country. Around 190 million people are under some type of winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.
Multiple airlines, including Delta, United and Frontier, are waiving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights to avoid the bad weather.
Southwest canceled 500 of its 4,000 scheduled flights for Thursday and Friday. American Airlines is operating in all-hands-on-deck mode to get customers to their destinations.
Travel experts urge folks to adjust their plans as early as possible, because reaching airlines over the next few days is expected to be difficult.
"Try taking advantage of alternate ways to contact the airline, aside from just calling. Many airlines now have text and Twitter lines that will be much faster," Jonathan Friedman, with Ovation Travel Group, told CBS2.
Train travelers are also bracing for issues. On Wednesday, Amtrak canceled train service on roughly 30 routes, some all the way through Christmas.
If you're driving Friday, AAA expects traffic on New York's busiest roads to be double the usual amount, as commuters mix with holiday travelers.
"You can anticipate a lot of company, and if the weather's going to be bad, makes it even worse," said Robert Sinclair Jr.
Reminder, travel experts say if an airline cancels your flight, you have the right to a full refund -- not just credits for future travel.
Bracing for bitter cold
Temperatures will fall by more than 40 degrees Friday. Wind chills will land in the single digits and lower.
As CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports, it's time to mentally and physically prepare yourself and your home.
CLICK HERE for her full report.
Take it easy on the roads
If you're hitting the road, be sure you keep the gas tank full and have a GoKit in the trunk. Your kit should include cold weather essentials, as black ice becomes a real possibility Friday night:
- A blanket
- Extra clothes
- Antifreeze
- Shovel
- Scraper
- Kitty litter, an inexpensive way to get traction in snow and ice
We also heard from the experts about how to drive in those icy conditions.
Live radar and maps
CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm.
Be prepared before the storm
Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm.
CLICK HERE for everything from travel delays to power outages and more.