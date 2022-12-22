Travel delays mount as winter storm moves into Tri-State Area, threatens flight cancellations right before holidays

NEW YORK -- Travel delays are mounting and the hardest impact may be on those flying out days before Christmas as a winter storm moves into the Tri-State Area.

There was a steady stream of travelers at LaGuardia Airport throughout Thursday morning, but it has been slowing down, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported.

Airport officials are urging people to arrive early and warning them not to miss their flights - or they may not be able to get to their destinations.

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for winter storm Thursday and Friday; Bitter cold for Christmas

"There are no extra flights. So if you miss your flight, you will not get on a flight and there your holiday could be blown," said Mauricette Oakley, an American Airlines customer service agent. "Travelers need to know for today and tomorrow to come three to four hours early. There are certain things, we have to check them in, that require them to come to the customer service agent, like if they're traveling with a pet or if they're traveling internationally."

There were lengthy TSA lines at LaGuardia as folks pushed up their flights hoping to get to their destinations on time.

"When we looked at the predictions for the weather it said that we're OK, but we didn't expect these huge lines. That's a bigger storm for us," one person said.

Live Radar & Maps

CLICK HERE to see the very latest track of the storm.

"We might have switch our flights in Denver because we're connecting there. So we might have to switch again because of the snow," another person said.

Delta, United and Frontier are waving change fees and offering travelers the option of choosing new flights. American said it's operating in "all hands on deck" mode. Southwest reports it canceled 500 of its 4,000 scheduled Thursday and Friday flights.

The storm is impacting those planning to travel by air, train or car. Around 190 million people are under some form of winter weather advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

AAA expects traffic on New York's busiest roads to be double the usual amount Friday as commuters mix with holiday travelers.

"You can anticipate a lot of company and if the weather's going to be bad, makes it even worse," said AAA's Robert Sinclair Jr.

Travel experts said passengers have the right to a full refund, not just credit for future travel, if an airline cancels their flight.

Be prepared before the storm

Our Winter Storm Survival Guide has information about how to protect yourself, your pets and your property in the event of a storm.

CLICK HERE for everything from travel delays to power outages and more.