Always be prepared, even in your car: FEMA has tips on what to have in severe weather go-kits

What should be in your car in case severe weather strikes?

NEW YORK -- Regardless of where you live, severe weather is going to strike, possibly while you are out on the road.

What if this was to happen to you? CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke to an expert about what you should have in your car at all times.

Debbie Costa doesn't hit the road without her go-kit.

"You never know what's going to happen," she said.

As the Federal Emergency Management Agency's community preparedness officer, she said she knows what you need to be ready for the worst. She says your year-round kit should include the following:

Jumper cables

Triangle

"Either this or flares is recommended to let people know you're on the side of the road, why you're on the side of the road," Costa said.

Flashlight

Extra clothes

Blanket

Water and snacks that are shelf stable

Car charger

Extra pair of eyeglasses

An old fashioned map just in case cellphone service goes silent

NOAA weather radio

Personal hygiene products

When winter rolls around, a few additional items must be added:

Antifreeze

Shovel

Scraper

Kitty litter

"I buy people kitty litter for Christmas," Costa said, adding when she gets looks in the store, "They think I'm bizarre, yes."

It's an inexpensive way to get traction in snow and on ice so you can avoid getting stranded. But if you do, as happened to many on the Long Island Expressway in January of 2014, "You should absolutely stay inside your vehicle, especially during severe winter weather," Costa said.

With your go-kit in tow, you'll have the tools you need to stay connected, hydrated, fed, and warm.

Costa also recommends everyone have two additional go-kits -- one for home and one for work.