Hundreds more flights canceled at Tri-State Area airports, as temperatures expected to plummet

NEW YORK -- The pre-Christmas storm continues to wreck havoc on travel plans.

As of 5:45 p.m. on Friday, there were 5,054 cancellations and 8,251 delays nationwide.

At the Tri-State Area airports:

LaGuardia had 414 cancellations and 331 delays

Newark Liberty had 169 cancellations and 321 delays



John F. Kennedy had 156 cancellations and 362 delays



It definitely felt more crowded LaGuardia on Friday, compared to Thursday. The departures board was a mixed bag of delays and cancelations. There were some flights taking off, but plenty of people were forced to turn around and go home.

The lines were long to speak with a ticket agent during the afternoon, as travelers were trying to find alternate flights in the hopes of salvaging their holiday plans.

Airlines were advising people who are trying to fly out Friday to get to the airport three or even four hours early, especially if they were flying internationally or checking a bag.

However, cancelations across the country and particularly at major hubs like Chicago and Denver were having a ripple effect at the Tri-State Area airports.

Even Gov. Kathy Hochul wasn't immune to the travel headache. She found out in the middle of her press conference Friday that the storm had put a damper on her own Christmas plans.

"Buffalo Airport has closed all evening. Flights are canceled. I'm definitely not seeing family. Okay. thank you for the good news," Hochul said.

"We got our flight canceled at around 2:15 p.m. and we were about to board at 2:25 p.m., so it was really that last-minute one and I just spent two hours trying to get a rebooked flight. I got through on the phone first and they told me no flights through Southwest today or tomorrow, so I'm just gonna head home I guess," LaGuardia traveler Phoenix Phung said.

It's not just the storm, itself, causing problems. The severe drop in temperature expected in our area and around the country could slow down the airlines' recovery plans for the days ahead.