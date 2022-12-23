Far Rockaway homeowner fears winter storm damage will cost thousands to repair

NEW YORK -- Beach Channel Drive was a muddy river Friday morning as drivers gingerly navigated the floodwaters and saw firsthand what driving into it head-on did to others.

"I stalled out. I was stranded there for like two hours, decided to get out and push it to higher ground," one driver said.

Far Rockaway only received about half an inch of rain, but neighbors said high tide at 7 a.m. caused water from the bay to back into their sewer system, overwhelming the roads and their homes.

"It was heavy last night. It woke everybody up in the house and I haven't seen it this bad since Sandy," said Chip Martin.

"My basement is wiped out. It's gone again, second time," said Jimmy Epifanil.

Epifanil knows the feeling all too well. Damages from Sandy cost him $26,000. He anticipates it will cost $15,000 to rebuild his basement this time.

"Right where I live, it's a low area right here, and the sewers always get backed up on the next block. Today it was just a lot more water so it came a couple of blocks up," said Epifanil.

A row of homes on Beach 119th Street was similarly devastated.

Bob Sugrue lost his car, among other possessions, but said the team of neighbors who came to his aid with hoses and sump pumps warmed his heart.

"There's water in the car, it wouldn't start. Listen, we move on. We're still alive, we're healthy. That's all that matters," said Sugrue.

Neighbors said they're urgently trying to pump the water out so sidewalks and driveways have time to dry before freezing temperatures take hold.