Winter storm takes downs trees and power lines, strands driver in Westchester County

WESTCHESTER COUNTY , N.Y. -- The winter storm is causing numerous problems in Westchester County.

Trees and powerlines came down, and first responders had to suit up to rescue at least one driver.

The Arriagas of New Rochelle felt the house shake when wind toppled a massive tree early Friday morning, causing epic damage to two work vehicles and a pair of family cars.

"The wind was really, really rough, and we heard a loud noise," said Tanyi Arriaga. "It's just crazy. My daughter's car just got destroyed. It's her birthday, she had all these plans. It's just crazy."

Multiple trees came down in New Rochelle, taking out power to street lights and homes. Crews contracted by Con Edison were quickly on the scene.

There were more downed trees in Harrison, cutting power to the Gianatasio's home.

"And of course I went grocery shopping yesterday, so the refrigerators are full," said Sally Gianatasio.

In Rye, the storm didn't stop first responders. Police were called to the Playland Pier as it rolled in Thursday night.

Body camera video shows Officer Marc Spergel running to rescue a troubled person who had jumped into the Long Island Sound.

Spergel and partner Stefano Silvestri climbed onto a breakwater and down into the frigid water to bring the jumper to shore.

"That water was freezing and you could feel it as soon as it touched you. Afterwards our fingers were numb, and our feet. We had to change our clothes. Yeah, it was a long night," said Spergel.

After Ida, Rye police officers and firefighters jointly boosted equipment and training for water rescues.

They used it all Friday morning to remove a stranded driver who became stuck in floodwater at high tide.

"It was about three to four feet, waist high, and the wind was coming off the Sound at a pretty good clip," said Sgt. Lance Hinrichs.

This weather event certainly doesn't lack variety. After the wind and the rain, in comes the cold. So be prepared.