DHS shutdown live updates as fate of Senate funding deal looks uncertain
What to know about Day 40 of the DHS shutdown:
- The prospects of an agreement to end the 40-day partial government shutdown appear uncertain after Democrats threw cold water on a GOP proposal to fund the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.
- Republicans offered to fund the bulk of DHS, while excluding funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement's deportation arm. But Senate Democrats reiterated that they would not agree to fund the department without reforms to the agency. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats would send a counteroffer that will contain "significant reform."
- Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the chamber will eventually vote on the GOP proposal, which would fund 94% of the DHS budget while withholding $5.5 billion for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations branch.
- Lawmakers are facing pressure to resolve the funding fight amid chaos at airports as TSA workers go without pay. The Senate is also currently scheduled to leave for a two-week recess later this week, adding to the urgency to reach a deal.
Uncertainty over Trump's position hangs over talks
President Trump's stance on any eventual agreement is coloring negotiations on Capitol Hill. So far, the president has been less than enthusiastic about cutting a deal with Democrats.
Asked by CBS News about the emerging deal on Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Trump said, "I don't want to comment until I see the deal, but as you know they're negotiating a deal."
"I guess they're getting fairly close. But I think any deal they make, I'm pretty much not happy with it," Mr. Trump said.
The comments came after the president met with a small group of Senate Republicans at the White House on Monday night. Earlier in the day, the president had urged Republicans not to make a deal with Democrats, while putting the focus on passing the SAVE America Act. But senators left the meeting touting a path forward that they indicated had the president's support, which includes using reconciliation to pass ICE funding and portions of the SAVE America Act.
Republicans to move ahead on budget reconciliation for ICE funding
Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, announced that Senate Republicans will "expeditiously move toward creating a second budget reconciliation bill."
Part of the GOP plan to end the impasse that senators outlined earlier this week includes addressing the remaining ICE funding through the budget reconciliation process, along with elements of an elections bill known as the SAVE America Act.
Budget reconciliation would give the GOP the ability to advance the package in the Senate with a simple majority, rather than the typical 60-vote threshold. But the bill's components must have a direct impact on the budget. Some GOP lawmakers have cast doubt on the approach, questioning whether components of the elections bill would comply with the budget rules. GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah called it "essentially impossible."
Graham said in a statement that the committee will work toward the budget reconciliation bill after consultation with the president and majority leader. He said the purpose of the bill will be to "make sure there is adequate funding to secure our homeland." Graham added, "I also think we have many opportunities to improve voter integrity through reconciliation," in a nod to the SAVE America Act.
"President Trump and Leader Thune are right to push for a second reconciliation bill to address the threats we face and keep our elections secure and fair," Graham said. "I, along with the great members of the Senate Budget Committee, intend to deliver."
Pressure mounts to reach a deal this week amid TSA chaos, upcoming recess
Chaos at airports is putting pressure on lawmakers to reach a deal, with long security lines at airports around the country. Hundreds of TSA agents have quit in recent weeks as they've gone without pay amid the DHS shutdown, while sick callouts have skyrocketed. TSA agents are set to miss another paycheck on Friday, and spring break travel is adding to the stress on security at airports.
Lawmakers are also facing pressure to resolve the issue before their two-week recess that's set to begin next week. Thune has suggested that the recess could be canceled if the standoff isn't resolved, adding to pressure on members to resolve the standoff.
Democrats insist on ICE reforms, leaving deal on shaky ground
There was an outbreak of optimism about a deal on Monday after a small group of Republicans met with the president at the White House. But by Tuesday, the prospects for a quick resolution had waned.
Democrats emerged from a caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon seemingly united on their continued intention to seek reforms to ICE in the funding fight. Republicans had formally sent their offer earlier in the day, which would fund many of the agencies DHS oversees, like TSA, FEMA and the Coast Guard while withholding funds for ICE's deportation arm, known as Enforcement and Removal Operations.
Since the deadly shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis in January, Democrats have been clear that they will not fund immigration enforcement operations without reforms. But Democrats have offered in recent weeks to fund DHS agencies outside of ICE.
Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut told reporters Tuesday that "the problem is that they have everybody at DHS right now doing immigration enforcement." He said if lawmakers fund Customs and Border Protection or ICE's investigations arm, "you're providing for immigration enforcement."
"We, as a caucus, we've said we're not funding a lawless immigration enforcement operation, and that remains the caucus position," Murphy said.
Schumer said after the meeting that Democrats would send Republicans a counteroffer that included reforms. But Thune said "if they want reforms, then they ought to figure out how to fund, fully fund ICE."
"We're ready to move and it's really going to be incumbent upon them," Thune said. "If DHS is going to open up and we're going to have TSA agents starting to get paid again before the weekend, the ball's in Democrats' court."