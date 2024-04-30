The best places to find pre-Memorial Day appliance deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Have you seen all of the new features bundled into the latest refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, microwaves, washers and dryers? With all of the most popular appliance brands hosting pre-Memorial Day sales, now's the time to upgrade the appliances in your kitchen and laundry room with equipment that's more energy- and time-efficient.

Our in-house shopping experts have been scouring the shopping landscape to discover some amazing deals you can take advantage of right now. Many retailers are offering bundle deals, where you can save more on appliances when you buy more.

To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up a selection of discounts we found from our picks of the best dishwashers, best washers and dryers, best fridges and best ranges.

The best pre-Memorial Day 2024 appliance sales

Don't pay full price for your home appliance makeover: All major appliance retailers and brands are throwing huge pre-Memorial Day sales right now.

Samsung is offering big discounts on smart refrigerators, stoves, washer and dryers that are part of its higher-end Bespoke product line. And for a limited time, the more appliances you bundle, the more you'll save. And don't forget, if you're a student, teacher, active military, first responder or government employee, you're eligible to participate in the Samsung Offer Program, which will get you up to an additional 30% discount on every purchase from the company's website. Shop Samsung's Appliance Deals

Lowe's Spring Fest is happening right now, offering up to 40% off select major appliances. Plus, save an extra 5% when you use the Lowe's Advantage Credit Card. Shop Lowe's Spring Fest Appliance Sale

is happening right now, offering up to 40% off select major appliances. Plus, save an extra 5% when you use the Lowe's Advantage Credit Card. Whirlpool is currently offering 5% off when you purchase two major appliances or 10% off when you purchase three major appliances. And when you spend more than $1,000, you get free installation.

is currently offering 5% off when you purchase two major appliances or 10% off when you purchase three major appliances. And when you spend more than $1,000, you get free installation. Maytag is offering 15% off on select major appliances when you use code MAT15 at checkout on Maytag's website, but only for a limited time.

Pre-Memorial Day sale highlights: Our favorite appliance deals

To help narrow your search for the ultimate pre-Memorial Day appliance deals, here are some of our top sale-priced appliance picks.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo: $2,199 (save $1,140)

Samsung just dropped a major new member of its Bespoke line of appliances -- a state-of-the-art washer and dryer combo that's so smart, it uses artificial intelligence to sense what you're washing and adjust accordingly. Even better, you can control it all through your smartphone, via the SmartThings app. And because this is a washer-and-dryer combo, you no longer need to move your laundry from the washer to a dryer. Just load up the machine, press a few buttons and the combo unit washes and dries your clothes.

As an incentive to order this cutting-edge appliance from Samsung's website prior to Memorial Day, the price has temporarily been reduced from $3,339 down to just $2,199 -- that's an instant savings of $1,140. Alternatively, finance this washer/dryer combo for just $82 per month for 24 months.

Plus, Samsung is throwing in free installation. Meanwhile, if you have an old appliance to trade in, you could receive up to $150 in additional instant credit toward the purchase of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. And if you're a student, educator, active military, first responder, veteran, government employee or an employee of a participating company, you could save even more by taking advantage of the Samsung Offer Program.

Maytag 24.7 cu. ft. French door refrigerator: $1,900 (save $620)

One of MayTag's highest-end, stainless steel refrigerators -- with 24.7 cubic feet of space -- is now on sale at Best Buy for $620 off its usual $2,520 price, so you'll pay just $1,900.

This fridge offers fingerprint-resistant stainless steel doors, simple electronic controls, two FreshLock crispers, three adjustable half-width shelves, three adjustable gallon door bins and plenty of other convenient features. There's also an automatic defrost feature, filtered water dispenser and ice maker, plus bright LED interior lighting.

On Best Buy's website, this bestselling fridge has earned a 4.4 average star-rating, based on 600+ reviews. If you don't want to purchase this appliance outright, you can finance it for just $106 per month for 18 months.

KitchenAid dishwasher with FreeFlex third rack: $900 (save $315)

This sleek-looking dishwasher from KitchenAid comes with three racks and can run multiple dish cycles that enable it to effectively clean large and extra dirty loads. One of the features we really like about this dishwasher is the FreeFlex third rack. Located at the top of the dishwasher, the rack angles downward to accommodate mugs, cups and small bowls, in addition to cutlery.

We also really like the specialized cycles, including "tough" for really soiled dishes, the express wash cycle (which is great if you need dishes clean quickly) and ProWash, a smart cycle that adapts its cleaning techniques by sensing what type of load it's working with.

This dishwasher has a 4.5-star rating on Best Buy. One customer wrote, "We have had our dishwasher for a few months now and we absolutely love it. The third rack is perfect for our sippy cup nipples and lids. I haven't had any issues with our dishes not being clean. It has a ton more space than our old one. Definitely recommend!"

Get it for $900 now at Best Buy, reduced from $1,215.

Samsung Bespoke four-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $4,499 (save $515)

This Bespoke model refrigerator has one of the largest Family Hub displays, compared to other Samsung models. It takes full advantage of a whopping 32-inch touchscreen screen. With the Family Hub, you can pull up your calendar, write notes, see inside your fridge, and if you have a Ring doorbell, see who is at your front door. It'll even display your entire family's schedule.

Like other Samsung refrigerators, the Bespoke counter depth flex refrigerator comes with a dual beverage center and ice maker. Use your smartphone and the SmartThings app to helps you monitor your refrigerator's energy usage and more.

You can get this Samsung refrigerator for $4,499, a savings of $515. Plus, you can now add two years of Samsung Care warranty coverage for just $1 extra (a savings of $170).

Samsung Bespoke ultra capacity front load washer and electric dryer: $1,898 (save $1,003)

This washer (5.3 cu ft.) and dryer (7.6 cu ft.) set have settings that make it easy to quickly get your laundry clean. The speed setting allows you to complete a load in less than an hour, and the steam cleaning option in the washer and dryer helps with getting rid of stains and removing light wrinkles from clothing.

There's also a self-clean setting, saving you time from having to routinely clean the appliances yourself. Another feature we really like about this washer and dryer is that you can set schedules and get alerts when loads are done on your smartphone with the SmartThings app.

Right now, you can purchase this set for $1,898 or finance it for $79 per month for 24 months (interest free).

Whirlpool large-capacity dishwasher with third rack: Save $240

Unlike other dishwashers that only come in stainless steel, the Whirlpool large-capacity dishwasher allows you to choose between stainless steel, black stainless steel, white, black and biscuit (a light beige).

The dishwasher comes with three racks and cycles such as normal wash, quick wash and heavy wash. There's also a smart sensor cycle that determines the load type based on soil level, as well as a sanitizing rinse option and heated dry option to add onto cycles. You can schedule cycles for up to 24 hours in the future -- a great money-saving feature if your utility company offers time-of-day pricing.

This whirlpool model has a 4.5-star rating on Best Buy. One reviewer wrote, "Quiet and clean! Does its job so good you can't even hear it! Deluxe dishwashing experience!" Another customer said, "Installed [it] myself, was super easy. Has a ton of space and is a huge upgrade from the standard that came with our home. Color (black stainless) is great."

Regularly $840, this top-rated dishwasher just got a new price cut at Best Buy. Get it for $600 now, ahead of Memorial Day.

Samsung Flex Duo slide-in dual fuel range: $2,699 (save $1,100)

With the Samsung Flex Duo 6.3 cu ft. dual oven, you can cook two dishes at two different temperatures at the same time. You can preheat the oven and change cooking times from your phone with the SmartThings app, or by voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby.

The oven has a dial so you can easily choose your cooking mode, including air frying. The range comes with four standard burners, plus an elongated middle burner designed for griddle pans. We like that the knobs illuminate when the range is on -- it makes a good visual safety reminder.

Take advantage of this pre-Memorial Day deal and save $1,100 off this Samsung smart range. The range comes with free shipping and free returns (if returned within 15 days of receipt). You can also finance this range for $112 per month for 24 months, or purchase it outright for $2,699. If you choose to trade-in an old appliance, you can get an additional $150 off this new one.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top load washer and dryer: $749 each (save $700 each)

This popular Samsung washer (5.4 cu ft.) and dryer (7.4 cu ft.) sets is one of the most affordable Samsung laundry duos you can buy. But don't be misled by the low sale price, these are great machines.

With so much room inside, you can really fill these appliances up with clothes, making this set a great option for large families. In addition to plenty of space, the washer comes with a built-in water faucet that helps with spot treating stains. The washer's lid closes softly, preventing banging every time you have to open and close it.

The dryer offers even more space than the washer (two extra cubic feet to be exact) and comes with an internal drum light for easy viewing. Like the washer, it can be connected to the SmartThings app, which can help you remotely control laundry cycles and troubleshoot problems.

Both gas and electric dryers are available. Gas dryers cost $100 more than an electric dryer. For each old appliance you trade in, you can get $150 in bonus trade-in credit.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range: $3,194 (save $392)

This Samsung smart range (6.3 cu ft.) comes with four induction cooktops of varying sizes, making it compatible with big and small pots and pans. On one end of the range you could easily fit an eight-quart stockpot, while the other side could be used for sautéing with a 10-inch cast iron skillet. If you're looking to replace your old gas range with an induction cooktop, this is the one to buy.

Other features include an air frying mode, a fingerprint-resistant exterior finish and wireless remote control of the appliance using the SmartThings mobile app. There are illuminated range knobs and imitation flames around each burner to signal when they are on.

When you purchase this range at Samsung, you also get free shipping, free returns and an extended two year warrantee for just $1 more.

LG is offering up to $1,300 off on select refrigerators

LG has slashed the price of this popular Smart InstaView refrigerator, so for a very limited time, you can add it to your kitchen for just $2,199 - that's $1,300 off its regular price of $3,499.

This is a a modern looking, stainless steel model with 26 cu. ft. of space with French doors. This includes 8.6 cu. ft. of freezer space. It's one of LG's bestselling refrigerators and it can be controlled using LG's ThinQ smartphone app.

For $25, LG will install your new refrigerator and for an additional $25, your old appliance will be removed. For a limited time, you can bundle the matching LG front control dishwasher with QuadWash for just $599 more (which is a savings of $300).

LG is offering up to 30% off electric ranges

Head over to LG's website right now to get $500 off this popular 7.3 cu. ft. smart electric double range that offers slide-in installation, as well as convection, air fry and air sous vide functions.

This stainless steel appliance comes in either a silver or black finish and is one of LG's biggest sellers. Thanks to the expanded space offered by this double range, it's perfect for large family gatherings and holiday entertaining.

For a limited time, this electric range is on sale for $2,499 -- a savings of $500 off its regular price of $2,999. For $30, LG will install your new oven and for an additional $25, your old appliance will be removed.

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser Grand clothing care system: $1,709 (save $190)

This device might look like a closet, but it's loaded with technology that can save you a fortune over time on dry cleaning bills.

The AirDresser Grand offers an easy way to sanitize, refresh and steam clothing at home. It has a five-hanger capacity, so it can handle multiple outfits at once. It's designed to remove 99% of odors and uses steam to sanitize and de-wrinkle your clothing at the same time.

You can order the AirDresser online and save $190. There's also a financing option that allows you to pay $71.21 per month for 24 months and pay zero interest.