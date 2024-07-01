All the best 4th of July sales you can shop right now, according to our shopping experts
The 4th of July is almost here, but July 4th sales and deals at some of the biggest retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and LG are already live. Before you heat up the grill and choose your fireworks viewing spot, scroll down to see all the hot deals happening for the 4th of July.
What are the best 4th of July 2024 sales?
July 4th is a terrific time to take advantage of some of the summer's best deals, including early Amazon Prime Day deals currently live.
- Amazon: Amazon's 4th of July sale is on now. While you wait for Amazon Prime Day (July 16-17), the mega retailer has slashed prices on Weber grills, outdoor furniture sets, and even the coziest camping chair. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to fully take advantage of Prime Day deals. Tap here to learn more about a Prime membership.
- Walmart: Walmart's 4th of July sale is heating up with terrific deals on BBQs, the coolest pool slide we've seen this summer and Coleman's hard sided cooler. Did you know Walmart offers a rival to Amazon Prime Day? The Walmart Deals sale launches July 8, 2024 (Walmart+ members get early access, so worth it) and the brand is offering major discounts on Dyson's dreamy cordless vacuum and more.
- Sam's Club: If you're not a Sam's Club member yet, the Fourth of July is the time to join. The warehouse store is offering 60% off yearly memberships this Fourth of July, and $50 off Sam's Club Plus memberships. This offer expires July 7. (Must be a new member and agree to auto-renew.)
- Best Buy: Some of the top tech and appliance deals happening this summer are at Best Buy. Save up to 50% on major appliances now through July 10, explore fitness tracker deals including Samsung Galaxy 6 and dive into big savings on small kitchen appliances, including coffee makers, Ninja blenders and more.
- Samsung: A top electronics brand, Samsung is featuring big Fourth of July discounts on gaming monitors, find slashed prices on The Frame TV, Neo QLED 4K TV and save big on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which offer top-tier sound on the go. And, of course, there are huge Fourth of July appliance deals at Samsung.
- LG: Known for high-quality refrigerators, washer dryer combos and OLED TVs, the tech brand is offering big savings for its July 4th savings event. Celebrate big discounts on the LG OLED g4 smart TV, the LG InstaView refrigerator, which gives you a clear view of what's in the fridge without having to open the door -- and so much more.
- Traeger: Now through July 4th, save up to $300 on select outdoor grills during Traeger's hot 4th of July sale. Included in Traeger's July 4th sale are top-quality grills like the all-new Timberline Outdoor Wood Pellet Grill, which can both smoke and grill your meats to gourmet status.
- Wayfair: Wayfair, the online home and furniture retailer, is offering big discounts on home essentials from June 28- July 7. Enjoy big discounts on outdoor furniture, Samsung washer dryer combo sets, small kitchen appliances like hand mixers and standing mixers and more.
- Lowe's: From top-selling outdoor grills to super comfortable outdoor swivel chairs, Lowe's is making it easy to dig into those summer home projects you've been planning all year by ordering deep discounts in honor of the 4th of July.
- The Home Depot: Now through July 10, enjoy slashed prices on home upgrades, including power tools, outdoor power equipment, select riding lawn mowers and select washer dryers from Whirpool, Maytag, Bosch and more.
- GlassesUSA: The online glasses shop is clearing the way for a big sale this summer with slashed prices on prescription lenses, up to 65% off select sunglasses and an extra 40% off on some designer frames (Use code DESIGNER40). For more information on buying glasses online, check out our deep dive into getting your specs online.
- Sling TV: Sling TV is making it easy for sports fans to say "Bonjour" to the Paris Summer Olympics by offering 50% off the first month of service on any pricing tier. The live TV streaming service gives sports fans access to the live feed of local network affiliates (not including CBS), while also giving access to favorite cable channels like Bravo, CNN and A&E. We recommend signing up for the Sling Orange + Blue Tier plan, which includes network affiliates (where available), ESPN, TNT, TBS and more. The plan is $30 for the first month and $60 going forward.
- REI: Campers and outdoor enthusiasts can gear up to save up to 40% off all clearance items at REI. Find camping deals, discounts on top-selling tents and more.
What is open on the 4th of July?
July 4th, 2024 falls on a Thursday this year, which means banks will be closed, as well as schools, post offices, libraries and the stock market. While many grocery stores remain open on the 4th of July, many pharmacies close for the holiday. It's important to check your local grocery stores' and pharmacy's websites to confirm their Fourth of July hours.
When do 4th of July 2024 sales start?
While some retailers may offer 4th of July discounts the weekend prior to the holiday, many retailers are already offering July 4 discounts. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are offering deals prior to Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals, while other retailers offer summer sales throughout the month of July.
Does Amazon have a 4th of July 2024 sale?
Amazon's 4th of July sale is happening right now. Amazon is offering terrific discounts prior to the 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day.