All the best 4th of July sales you can shop right now, according to our shopping experts

Amazon/LG

The 4th of July is almost here, but July 4th sales and deals at some of the biggest retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and LG are already live. Before you heat up the grill and choose your fireworks viewing spot, scroll down to see all the hot deals happening for the 4th of July.

What are the best 4th of July 2024 sales?

July 4th is a terrific time to take advantage of some of the summer's best deals, including early Amazon Prime Day deals currently live.

What is open on the 4th of July?

July 4th, 2024 falls on a Thursday this year, which means banks will be closed, as well as schools, post offices, libraries and the stock market. While many grocery stores remain open on the 4th of July, many pharmacies close for the holiday. It's important to check your local grocery stores' and pharmacy's websites to confirm their Fourth of July hours.

When do 4th of July 2024 sales start?



While some retailers may offer 4th of July discounts the weekend prior to the holiday, many retailers are already offering July 4 discounts. Retailers like Amazon and Walmart are offering deals prior to Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Deals, while other retailers offer summer sales throughout the month of July.

Does Amazon have a 4th of July 2024 sale?

Amazon's 4th of July sale is happening right now. Amazon is offering terrific discounts prior to the 4th of July and Amazon Prime Day.