The 8 best 75-inch (and larger) TVs of 2024 let you skip the movie theater

Roku

For an average size space, a 75-inch TV is humungous. But, if you have a wall that's big enough, this size TV can provide a theater-like experience, especially when you combine the TV with a surround-sound system and maybe some smart lighting for added ambiance. A 75-inch or larger smart TV is perfect for watching blockbuster movies, live sports and all your favorite shows. And gaming comes with amazing visuals, too.

Plan on paying a bit more than you would for, say a 55- or 65-inch TV. What you get for your money is a TV that provides a wonderfully detailed and smooth picture quality that will draw you into whatever you're watching.

What is the best 75-inch smart TV?

For a TV this size, ensure your viewing space provides enough distance between the TV and the viewers. We recommend at least eight to 10 feet.

Best 77-inch smart TV overall: LG 77" OLED Evo G4 smart TV

LG

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz for gaming) | Operating system: WebOS 24 | Max. brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Key features: Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support, Free LG Channels programming, Invisible Bezel, Runs using LG's proprietary a11 AI 4K processor | Overall dimensions: 67.4 x 38.7 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 82.5 (without stand)

If you're going large, choose between a 77-inch, 83-inch, or 97-inch model -- all of which offer a stunning picture quality that takes full advantage of the latest OLED display technology. For a larger size room, the 77-inch model offers a generous selection of high-end features.

These beauties offer more than 8 million self-lit pixels to showcase brighter, more accurate and more vivid colors than ever before -- 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. This series of TVs is 150% brighter than the B4 series TVs from just a few years ago. And these new TVs offer a faster and more powerful processor, with even more efficient AI-fueled upscaling.

These 4K Ultra HD TVs feature a 3,840-by-2,160 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. Each supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, plus LG's OLED Motion technology that ensures fast-moving content (like live sports or an action movie) appears smooth and blur-free. That's all thanks to LG's a11 AI Processor 4K and the robust WebOS 24 operating system.

One feature we love: The TV's enhanced multi-view capabilities let you watch up to four things at once. And the TV's internal speakers offer 4.2 channels (that include down-firing speakers) with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. So even without a soundbar, you can expect impressive sound to complement the premium picture.

Best 75-inch smart TV for most households: Samsung's Frame (LS03D)

Samsung

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating system: Tizen | Max. brightness: 1,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Key features: AI upscaling, Bezel style/color options, Art mode, Dolby Atmos support, Samsung Game Hub, Support for multiple digital assistants, Pantone validated color, Extensive art library (with a subscription), Solar powered voice remote | Overall dimensions: 66.2 x 37.8 x 1.1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 77.8 pounds (without stand)

Powered by the Tizen OS that gives you easy access to your favorite shows, movies and more, the 75-inch Frame offers some unique perks. The TV rocks a thin bezel and a customizable picture frame. So when the TV is on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. Plus, when you're not watching anything, it automatically displays either famous works of art or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall.

This 2024 edition of the TV is Pantone-validated. This means all colors are more accurate and vivid than ever. When viewing a painting, you can see the subtle transition or blending of color and paint brush strokes, just as the artist intended. And Samsung now includes a fresh selection of 20 art pieces per month to display on the TV for free. However, if you subscribe to the art service, you get access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-famous artists.

Also, to make artwork look more realistic, the Frame uses a non-glare matte finish, which also makes TV shows or movies look more lifelike. Thanks to the Frame's slim, inch-thick design, it truly looks like a hanging picture frame –- yet it use QLED tech to showcase 4K resolution content with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can display more than a billion colors.

Connecting a console gaming system to the Frame is easy via an HDMI cable. The TV automatically adjusts its settings to each game you play. Using the Game Hub, you can pair wireless controllers with the TV and play online games from subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass without a console.

The Frame continues to be the most popular TV among our readers. Choose between a handful of bezel colors and styles (sold separately) to make it fit in with your decor. Each attaches to the outer edge of the TV in under a minute or two and uses magnets -- no tools. If, like many of our readers, you're intrigued by what the Frame has to offer, be sure to check out our detailed hands-on review of this popular and rather unique smart TV. Plus, you can learn about 7 things I love about the new 2024 Frame TV (and 3 things I hate).

Best budget smart 75-inch TV: Roku 75" Select Series 4K

Roku

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating system: RokuOS | HDR support: HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, Ethernet, Composite, Optical | Key features: Roku streaming built in, Voice remote, Dolby Audio support, Works with AirPlay and Google Home | Overall dimensions: 65.9 x 38.1 x 3 inches (without stand) | Weight: 49.9 (without stand)

The Roku 75-inch Select Series TV is an affordable smart TV that offers an impressive 4K resolution picture and Roku streaming technology. Just connect the TV to your Wi-Fi and it's ready to stream content from all of the services you subscribe to, along with free programming from the Roku Channel.

This TV offers a bezel-less design and supports HDR10+. It also comes with a voice remote. While this is a no-frills TV, it does automatically adjust picture brightness as ambient light changes in your viewing space, so you won't need to tinker with the settings.

The remote has a built-in 3.5mm headphone jack, so someone can enjoy a private listening experience, plus the Roku app allows you to remotely control the TV using your smartphone. For higher-quality audio, we recommend an optional Roku Streambar Pro ($170) soundbar. But for a much higher-end 75-inch TV from Roku, we suggest the Roku Pro Series 75-inch smart TV ($1,498). We recently reviewed the 65-inch version of the Roku Pro Series TV, which is virtually identical in terms of performance, but a bit smaller in size.

Best value 75-inch TV: Hisense Class 75U8N Series Mini-LED ULED

Hisense

Display Type: Mini-LED Pro+ (ULED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh Rate: 144Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 3,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | Main Ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos, Game Mode Pro, Filmmaker mode, IMAX Enhanced certified, Google Assistant, Thin bezel design, Voice remote, Full array local dimming | Overall Dimensions: 65.8 x 38 x 2.9 inches (without stand) | Weight: 75.4 pounds (without stand)

With its Quantum Dot Color technology, this model can display more than 1 billion accurate, vivid and life-like colors in full 4K resolution (with support for Dolby Vision HDR). One thing that sets this TV apart, aside from its competitive price, is its maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. This means you'll see a clear and vibrant picture, even in a brightly lit room.

The TV's Filmmaker mode honors a director's vision for aspect ratio, color and frame rate for a theater-like experience. For gamers, the Game Mode Pro automatically adjusts game settings for smooth play with automatic low-latency mode and a 144Hz variable refresh rate designed to minimize screen jitter, input lag and frame tearing.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of this TV is its price, especially when it's on sale. Hisense has packed a lot of high-end features into a TV that falls into the mid-range price point. This makes the 2024 edition of the U8N an excellent value. It comes with a stand, but to save space, consider mounting this TV on a wall. And while 75-inches is more than enough to be the centerpiece of a home theater system, Hisense also offers an 85-inch and massive 2023 100-inch version of this TV, both of which provide truly epic viewing.

Best 75-inch smart TV for sports: TCL 75" QM7 4K QD-Mini LED

TCL

Display type: QLED Mini-LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz) | Operating system: Google TV | Max. brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR support: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG | Main ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Key features: Game accelerator mode, Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, Bezel-less design, 1,500+ local dimming zones, AMD FreeSync Pro support, Built in stereo speakers and a subwoofer, IMAX Enhanced certified | Overall dimensions: 65.63 x 37.8 x 2.83 inches (without stand) | Weight: 63.1 (without stand)

Yes, you can see favorite live sporting events on an extra-large TV that offers a blur-free and vibrant picture quality without breaking the bank. This affordable 75-inch mini-LED smart TV from TCL offers a generous collection of features and impressive overall performance that includes a game accelerator feature that boosts the display's refresh rate up to 240Hz.

This 2024 model runs using the popular and intuitive Google TV OS, so it's compatible with all of the most popular video streaming services and allows you to control the TV using voice commands. The TV has a bezel-less design which adds to the immersive aspect of the picture. To ensure you get an evenly lit picture, the TV relies on more than 1,500 local dimming zones.

And when you're not watching native 4K resolution content, AI-powered upscaling enhances whatever you're watching to as close to 4K as possible. The picture is further enhanced thanks to Dolby Vision IQ support and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, so you'll see plenty of detail, accurate colors and experience excellent motion clarity (which is a must when it comes to watching sports). While this is not the most cutting-edge TV out there, it offers a really good value.

Best 75-inch smart TV for gaming: Sony 75" Bravia 9 Mini-LED QLED smart TV

Amazon

Display type: QLED Mini-LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating system: Google TV | Max. brightness: 2,700 nits | HDR support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main ports: 4x HDMI 2.1, 1x coaxial, 2x USB Type-A | Key features: 178-degree viewing angle | Overall dimensions: 65.6 x 37.8 x 1.9 inches (without stand) | Weight: 93.3 (without stand)

Sony Pictures is known for its blockbuster movies, while gamers typically turn to the PlayStation 5 for action-oriented gamers with stellar graphics. To experience this content at home on a large and incredibly bright and immersive screen, check out the 2024 Sony 75-inch Bravia 9. It's a QLED display that uses mini-LED technology to showcase a picture that's visually gorgeous, while complementing it with clear and robust sound.

Sure, this TV makes shows and movies look fantastic, but where it really shines is gaming. Baked into the TV are extra features that work just with the PS5, but regardless of which console you connect, or which online gaming service you access, the TV provides a top-notch gaming experience.

Powered by the proprietary Sony XR processor, the Sony Bravia 9 is among the company's highest-end 75-inch smart TVs. Two notable features are the TV's 178-degree viewing angle and anti-glare/anti-reflection screen. So, no matter where you're sitting, you'll enjoy a bright and sharp picture.

The TV has speakers along the sides and top, so audio comes from multiple directions to deliver virtual cinematic surround sound, even without a soundbar. The speakers support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and 3D Surround upscaling.

Because the TV runs using the Google TV OS, you get an included voice remote that's compatible with Google Assistant. This allows you to control the TV, along with other smart gear in your home using voice commands. You also get Chromecast and Apple Home/AirPlay2, as well as Alexa support. One feature we love is that the TV uses a camera to detect a viewer's position in the room and then adjusts the display's brightness, sound balance and volume. If you have the budget, the Sony Bravia 9 is a cutting-edge TV that offers premium performance, regardless of what you're watching.

Best premium 4K 77-inch smart TV: Samsung OLED S95D

Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz) | Operating system: Tizen | Max. brightness: 1,700 nits | HDR support: HDR Pro, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI eARC, HDMI, USB, Ethernet, Optical, EX-Link | Key features: Pantone validates color, Glare-free display, Filmmaker mode, Game Hub, 4K Ai upscaling, Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony support, One Connect support | Overall dimensions: 67.6 x 38.7 x 0.4 inches (without stand) | Weight: 51.8 (without stand)

Whatever your viewing pleasure, you can't go wrong with the 2024 Samsung S95D OLED smart TV. It runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system, so you get access to all of your favorite streaming video services using an easy to navigate interface. We love that this TV is one of the few that's Pantone-validated, so you know all of the colors will showcase lifelike accuracy, detail and brightness.

When you use this Samsung TV with any of the company's soundbars, surround-sound systems, or the new Samsung Music Frame speakers ($398 each), you can take advantage of Q-Symphony. This means you can use the TV speakers with the added Samsung speakers to create more immersive sound.

All of the other features you'd expect from a higher-end TV are also bundled into the S95D, including a stunning OLED display that's virtually glare-free. Picture quality and overall performance is top-notch. The built in speakers support Dolby Atmos, so even without a soundbar or surround sound system, you still get virtual surround sound. And even when you're not watching native 4K content, the TV does an impressive job using AI for upscaling picture quality in real time.

The S95D also gives you unlimited access to Samsung TV Plus -- free, live, on-demand programming. This is a nice complement to whatever video streaming services you already subscribe to. We're fans of this TV's Filmmaker mode and Gaming Hub, so blockbuster movies and your favorite games will always look and sound their absolute best.

If you're looking for a high-end TV that can easily become the centerpiece of a home-theater system, we suggest the 2024 Samsung S95D. It also comes in a 55-inch or 65-inch screen size. One of its standout features is that it's a mere 0.4 inches thick, so it's among the thinnest TVs from any brand.

Best premium 8K 75-inch TV: Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900D

Samsung 75-Inch Neo QLED 8K QN900C Samsung

Display type: QLED (Mini-LED LCD) | Resolution: 8K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (8K), 240Hz (4K) | Operating system: Tizen | Max. brightness: Up to 4,000 nits | HDR support: HDR, HDR10+, HLG | Main ports: HDMI, USB, Ethernet | Key features: Dolby Atmos, impressive AI-based upscaling, two speakers plus built in subwoofer, Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant support, multi-view capabilities | Overall dimensions: 65.2 x 27 x 0.5 inches (without stand) | Weight: 66.6 pounds (without stand)

It's true there's basically zero native 8K programming. But this QLED television from Samsung is ahead of its time. Its AI automatically upgrades lower-res content to near 8K quality. You can see more detail than ever before.

You will need to pay a hefty premium. But it offers decent speakers and a subwoofer, so even without a soundbar or surround-sound system, the audio sounds really good. That said, since you're investing in such a high-end TV, we strongly recommend connecting a good quality speaker system, so you can really experience the Dolby Atmos sound. Samsung recommends one of its Q-series or S-series options that takes advantage of the company's Q-Symphony 3.0 feature.

What sets this 8K resolution TV apart from 4K models is that it offers 7,680-by-4,320 pixel resolution featuring 100% color volume, thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot and Neo Quantum HDR 8K+ technology. You also get close to glare-free viewing, so no matter where someone is sitting within the room, they'll see a clear picture.

For true sports fans who what the most detailed and fluid viewing, this is the TV you want. An 85-inch version of this 2024 model 8K TV are also available. For more information about the perks of an 8K resolution TV and the most compelling reasons to buy one, read out coverage of the best 8K TVs in 2024, as well as our in-depth review of the 2024 Samsung QN900D.

How to pick the best 75-inch or larger TV

Pay attention to the operating system it uses. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control.

Resolution is also important. These days, you want a TV that supports at least 4K resolution, ideally with a 120Hz (or higher) refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to automatically enhance lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. (This goes up to near 8K quality when you invest in one of the latest 8K TVs). The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best large size TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors displayed on the screen, as well as how much picture detail you can see.

While you can easily find a basic 75-inch TV for less than $1,500, plan on spending between $2,500 and $4,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports and special viewing modes for watching movies and sports (or for playing games).

Keep in mind, most large size TVs are now less then 1.5 inches thick. This means that their speaker systems will be adequate (providing stereo audio), but the audio will rarely sound immersive. To create a true home theater experience, you'll definitely want to connect an optional soundbar or surround sound system to the the TV.

