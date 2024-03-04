The 8 best handheld video game controllers for 2024: PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, you can find cheap, generic game controllers from no-name companies, but our in-house team of expert gamers recommend using a premium handheld model. For PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox X/S gamers, the best way to improve your accuracy and timing is to make that upgrade. This also goes for cloud games on your smart TV, and certain PC, iOS or Android games.

Take it from us: Once you invest in a decent controller, there's an almost zero chance that you'll ever go back.

Our top picks for handheld video game controllers



Many of these controllers also make great second controllers if you want to play multiplayer games.

Best handheld video game controller for PS5: PlayStation DualSense Edge wireless controller



Sony

Compatibility: PlayStation 5, PC | RGB lighting: Yes | Microphone input: Mic built in | Audio output: 3.5mm headset jack | Wired/wireless: Both | Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Dimensions: 7.82 x 4.13 x 7.82 inches | Weight: 11.36 ounces | Special features: Built in adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, Many color options, Integrated motion sensors, Changeable stick caps, Adjustable trigger/stick sensitivity, Mappable back buttons, Carrying case included

The PS5 comes with a single DualSense controller, but if you want even more, well, control, you'll want to invest in the DuelSense Edge wireless controller.

Priced at $200, this thing isn't cheap, nor is it necessary for casual gamers. But for more advanced gamers looking for a higher level of precision and faster response, it's the DualSense Edge you want in your hands.

You get all of the key features of the regular DualSense controller (including adaptive triggers), but with a handful of added features. The Edge controller offers customizable controls, mappable back buttons and swappable profiles. You also get changeable stick caps and stick modules.

If you want to use this as a wired controller, it comes with a 9.1 foot braided USB cable with a lockable connector housing (so the cable won't slip out accidentally). We also like that you can control the intensity of the controller's haptic feedback.

The controller is compatible with Sony's DualSense Charging Station ($30) that lets you recharge two controllers simultaneously.

Best handheld video game controller for Nintendo Switch: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Walmart

Compatibility: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model | RGB lighting: No | Microphone input: None | Audio output: None | Wired/wireless: Both | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Dimensions: 4.17 x 5.98 x 2.36 inches | Weight: 8.68 ounces | Special features: Motion controls (gyroscope and accelerometer), haptic feedback, Amiibo compatible

We get it: Not everybody is a DualSense loyalist. If you want a more traditional handheld controller design, one that feels more solid in your hands, and that offers a nice assortment of buttons, triggers, joysticks and a D-pad, check out Nintendo's own Switch Pro Controller.

Keep in mind: This controller will not work with the Nintendo Switch Lite or any game that specifically requires a Joy-Con controller. But for all other games, this Pro controller typically makes it easier to interact with your favorite games with greater precision.

Two key features that the Pro offers are haptic feedback and integrated motion controls. The controller works great when your Switch is being used in tabletop or TV mode. And it has built-in Amiibo functionality.

Big caveat, though: One feature that's lacking is a built-in mic or 3.5mm headphone/headset jack.

Best handheld video game controller for Xbox: Xbox Elite wireless controller Series 2

Walmart

Compatibility: Xbox X/S, Xbox One, Xbox One S, PC, mobile devices | RGB lighting: No | Microphone input: None | Audio output: 3.5mm headphone/headset jack | Wired/wireless: Both | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Dimensions: 6 x 4 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 12.17 ounces | Special features: Adjustable tension thumbsticks, Wrap-around rubberized grip, Interchangeable components, Swappable battery, Haptic feedback

All of the latest Xbox consoles come with a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, which, for many gamers, is more than fine. But just like Sony offers the more sophisticated DualSense Edge and Nintendo offers the Nintendo Switch Pro, there's this Microsoft Xbox Elite wireless controller.

Key features include adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair-trigger locks, a wrap-around rubberized grip and interchangeable components that allow you to customize the look, feel and performance of your controller.

And speaking of customization, the Elite allows for three custom profiles and one default profile. Switch between them on the fly using the controller's profile button. This controller works with the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Windows PCs and mobile devices that support Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth controllers. To protect your controller investment, the Elite comes with a carrying case. Battery life is up to 40 hours.

Best handheld video game controller for PC (and PS5): Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, PS5 | RGB lighting: Yes, Razer Chroma | Microphone input: 3.5mm mic input | Audio output: 3.5mm audio output | Wired/wireless: Both | Battery life: Up to 10 hours (with RGB lighting), 28 hours (without RGB lighting) | Dimensions: 4.16 x 6.59 x 2.56 inches | Weight: 0.62 pounds | Special features: Tactile action buttons, 6x re-mappable multi-function buttons, 8-way D-pad

Designed for more advanced PC and PS5 gamers, Razer's Wolverine V2 Pro controller comes in black or white. You'll get 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity for the absolute fastest wireless connection possible. The buttons have a shorter actuation distance, which allows for faster presses with improved tactility.

Advanced gamers will appreciate are hypertriggers that can be switched from measured to full range to quick-clicks. The eight-way D-pad is also designed for enhanced performance, especially when accuracy for intricate combos are essential. The four extra triggers and two bumpers can be used based on your personal gaming style.

Unlike many rivals, the Wolverine V2 Pro has its own iOS and Android mobile app. Use it to customize your controller, remap buttons and personalize lighting effects. And if your gaming space already rocks Razer Chroma-compatible smart lighting, the controller's RGB array can easily sync up.

Best handheld controller for iPhone: Backbone One

Amazon

Compatibility: Apple iPhone | Connectivity: Lightning or USB Type-C | RGB lighting: No | Microphone input: Only with plugged in gaming headset | Audio output: 3.5mm headphone/headset jack | Wired/wireless: Connects directly to phone | Battery life: Powered by iPhone | Dimensions: 3.7 x 6.94 x 1.28 inches (adjustable to fit any iPhone) | Weight: 4.87 ounces | Special features: Play any iOS, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Apple Arcade game, plus stream games from Xbox, PlayStation or PC

The Backbone One turns your Apple iPhone into a console gaming system with integrated controller in just a couple of snaps. But it does much more when you use the Backbone One with the Backbone app, which hooks you up with Xbox Game Pass games on your iPhone.

It also works with a handful of other cloud gaming services, including PS Remote Play and Stream Link. So you can remotely play your favorite PlayStation or Xbox games at up to 1080p (60fps) resolution.

The Backbone One is powered by your iPhone, so you don't have to worry about recharging the device separately. Just plug in your phone and a new collection of games and opportunities will be at your fingertips.

Best handheld controller for iOS, iPadOS, and AppleTV: SteelSeries Nimbus+

Amazon

Compatibility: Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, AppleTV | RGB lighting: No | Microphone input: None | Audio output: None | Wired/wireless: Wireless | Battery life: Up to 50 hours | Dimensions: 5.9 x 4.33 x 2.49 inches | Weight: 8.57 ounces | Special features: Tactile D-pad. Magnetic triggers, Clickable L3/R3 joysticks, Includes iPhone mount, Apple Arcade support

One of the problems iPhone or iPad gaming is that the touchscreen doesn't always give you the control you want. And if you want to play iOS or Apple Arcade games on your TV (via Apple TV) or on your Mac, you'll typically need a separate handheld controller.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ is a handheld controller designed specifically for Apple gear. The included wireless charger and controller's built-in battery give you up to 50 hours of play on a single charge. It also comes with a detachable iPhone mount so you can attach the smartphone to the controller and stay mobile.

Best handheld video game controller for advanced PC gamers: Scuf Envision Pro

Amazon

Compatibility: PC | RGB lighting: Yes | Microphone input: Only using headset | Audio output: 3.5mm headphone/headset jack | Wired/wireless: Both | Battery life: Up to 19 hours | Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.23 x 2.48 inches | Weight: 10.05 ounces | Special features: Multiple color options, 5x programmable G-keys, 4x Re-mappable paddles, 2x side-action (SAX) buttons, Adjustable triggers, Mechanical switches

Here's another premium option for PC gaming. With this controller, you get ultra-fast wireless connectivity, adjustable triggers and a high performance grip system. The controller comes in your choice of more than a dozen color combinations and includes a strip of RGB lighting.

Built into the controller are five programmable G-keys and re-mappable paddles. Also included are two customizable, side-mounted (SAX) action buttons. Adjusting the trigger sensitivity is also an option. Thanks to the controller's mechanical switches, you get plenty of durability, so the controller will likely last longer than the rest of your gaming hardware.

Best multi-system handheld video game controller: Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra

Amazon

Compatibility: PC, Xbox S/X, Xbox One, Android, iOS, Supported smart TVs | RGB lighting: Yes | Microphone input: Only using headset | Audio output: 3.5mm headphone/headset jack | Wired/wireless: Wireless | Battery life: Up to 30 hours | Dimensions: 4.72 x 6.3 x 2.53 inches | Weight: 13.3 ounces | Special features: Many color options, Onboard social media notifications, Tactile buttons, Adjustable triggers, 4x mappable quick-action buttons, Pro-Aim focus mode, Command Center (charging station) included, Haptic feedback

If you're one of those gamers who constantly switches between a PC, Xbox, smart TV and mobile devices, here's a handheld controller that'll work with just about all of the, outside of the Switch and PlayStation.

The Stealth Ultra uses low-latency (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) wireless tech to deliver the fastest performance. You also get customizable RGB lighting, mappable buttons, adjustable thumb stick sensitivity and up to 30 hours of battery life.

The controller comes with a wireless charging dock and carrying case. And we love that the display shows controller settings and social media notifications.

Audio features include EQ audio presets, game and chat volume mix, mic monitoring and more. Choose between more than eight color combos.

What is the best handheld video game controller?

Here are seven things to consider:

Comfort : Most controllers are designed for people with average size hands, but each has a unique design and weight that make some more comfortable than others.

: Most controllers are designed for people with average size hands, but each has a unique design and weight that make some more comfortable than others. Wireless versus wired : Most console gamers prefer a wireless handheld controller. The response time between the latest wireless and wired controllers is seldom an issue anymore, especially if the controller offers 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. Many controllers also offer both wired and wireless connectivity options.

: Most console gamers prefer a wireless handheld controller. The response time between the latest wireless and wired controllers is seldom an issue anymore, especially if the controller offers 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. Many controllers also offer both wired and wireless connectivity options. Components : The best handheld controllers are made with high-quality components, including buttons, triggers, bumpers, thumb sticks and a D-pad. Choose a controller that focuses on responsiveness as well as durability.

: The best handheld controllers are made with high-quality components, including buttons, triggers, bumpers, thumb sticks and a D-pad. Choose a controller that focuses on responsiveness as well as durability. System compatibility : Handheld video game controllers tend to look alike, but most are designed for a specific gaming system. Make sure the controller you choose is compatible with the hardware you plan to use it with.

: Handheld video game controllers tend to look alike, but most are designed for a specific gaming system. Make sure the controller you choose is compatible with the hardware you plan to use it with. Battery life : This only applies to wireless controllers. Seek out an option that offers a long battery life between charges, as well as a quick charge feature. Some offer Qi wireless charging, while some offer swappable batteries, so when one battery dies, you can replace it in seconds with a fully charged one. You should get at least 20 to 30 hours of gameplay per charge.

: This only applies to wireless controllers. Seek out an option that offers a long battery life between charges, as well as a quick charge feature. Some offer Qi wireless charging, while some offer swappable batteries, so when one battery dies, you can replace it in seconds with a fully charged one. You should get at least 20 to 30 hours of gameplay per charge. RGB lighting : RGB lighting enhances the visual aesthetic of the controller, but doesn't impact game play.

: RGB lighting enhances the visual aesthetic of the controller, but doesn't impact game play. Haptic feedback: This is a physical shaking that a handheld controller generates to add some extra flair. Some gamers find it distracting, so you may want a controller that lacks this feature, or at least allows you to adjust its intensity or turn it off.

