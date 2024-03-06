The 5 best TVs for video gamers don't even require a console

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sony

Top TV brands -- like Samsung, Sony, Hisense and LG -- have gotten savvy to video gamers and their relentless demands for performance. That includes special options for Sony PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox gamers.

The latest Samsung smart TVs, having a gaming hub that take advantage of the TV's 120Hz refresh rate to showcase the smoothest gaming animations and sharpest colors possible. Some of the latest Hisense TVs offer a similar feature and a 144Hz refresh rate, while Sony Bravia smart TVs have a game mode that works best with the PS5, but does a great job minimizing lag and boosting responsiveness for games on any console.

If you're a gamer, the trick is finding a 4K resolution smart TV, in the most optimal size for your gaming space. It should offer at least a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the best picture and sound quality. You also want a TV with a game mode that automatically adjusts settings when a gaming console is connected.

What is the best TV for video games?

Our team of in-house TV and gaming experts have curated this roundup of the five best TVs for console gaming. All of the TVs featured here come in a wide range of sizes, but to keep things simple, we focused on the 65-inch model, except for the 'best ultra-large TV for video gamers' category.

Best TV for video gamers overall: LG 65" Class OLED Evo C4 Series 4K



LG

This one is a great pick for gaming (and watching TV shows, movies or live sports). The C4 Series TVs are LG's brand-new flagship OLED models, replacing the 2023 C3s. They feature more than eight million self-lit pixels that can display rich, bright and accurate colors -- think 100% color volume with 100% color fidelity. These TVs are loaded with features, too, like Dolby Vision support. You also get special viewing modes, like filmmaker mode, which makes movies look as the director intended.

Gamers can expect a 0.1ms response time, up to a 144Hz refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support. And whether you're using a gaming console or playing cloud-based games, the TV automatically enhances performance and adapts the settings based on the title you're playing.

Since not everything you select will be in native 4K resolution, the TV has you covered. You can take full advantage of enhanced AI upscaling, which boosts an image up to almost 4K quality in real time. We also like that this TV offers multi-view, so you can split the screen and watch two things at once.

These TVs offer a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and are powered with LG's a9 AI Processor 4K Gen 7processor. They rely on the WebOS 24 operating system. To complement the amazing picture quality, the C4 TVs support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and have a built in 2.2-channel speaker system that includes downward-firing speakers. You also get plenty of port options.

And you get to pick your ideal screen size: 42-inch ($1,500), 48-inch ($1,600), 55-inch ($2,000), 65-inch ($2,700), 77-inch ($3,700) or 83-inch ($5,400).

Best value TV for video gamers: Hisense 65" Class U7 (65U7K)

Hisense

The Class U7 TV line are what Hisense recommends to gamers. In addition to 4K resolution and a display that uses mini-LEDs, the TV offers up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a game mode. And for Wi-Fi connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E.

The Game Mode Pro is able to automatically identify gaming content from your favorite console system and adjust settings to provided smooth game play with low latency. Input lag, screen jitter and frame tearing are kept to an absolute minimum (often eliminated altogether) using the TV's FreeSync Premium Pro support that activates when it's needed.

The Class U7 TV lineup includes a 55-inch ($598), 65-inch ($800), 75-inch ($1,098) and 86-inch ($1,798) model. All run using the popular Google TV operating system, so right out of the box, they're ready to stream your favorite content from video streaming services.

We like the ULED technology because it provides full array local dimming and excellent backlighting that use LEDs that are extra tiny, so they're able to generate a more uniform image across the screen. The TVs also generate rich and accurate colors and showcase smooth action with minimal (or even zero) blurring. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support enhance picture and sound quality even more.

Best premium TV for PlayStation 5 gamers: Sony Bravia 65" Class A95L OLED

Amazon

As part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the 65-inch version of the XR A95L. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR delivers bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

And since Sony is the company behind the Bravia TVs and the PlayStation 5, it makes sense that you get exclusive gaming features. That includes a 120Hz refresh rate, auto HDR tone mapping and an auto genre picture mode. So you see the best gaming picture possible and can tweak settings from a special gaming menu.

The A95L comes in a 55-inch ($2,798), 65-inch ($3,298) and 77-inch ($4,998) size. Keep in mind, these TVs are not just for gaming. They also do an amazing job with broadcast TV and streaming content. And when you add a soundbar or surround sound system, the A95L can be the ideal centerpiece for a home-theater setup.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And thanks to smart TV features, the Google TV OS is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design. Billions of colors come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one minimizes unwanted glare and reflections.

Best OLED TV for video gamers: Samsung 65" S95C OLED Smart TV

Samsung

While QLED and mini-LED TVs offer an impressively detailed and lifelike picture, gamers craving cutting-edge tech should consider an OLED display. Thanks to Samsung's Quantum Dot technology, you'll notice vibrant detail with excellent contrast, brightness and color accuracy. This includes non-native 4K content that the TV upscales to near 4K using AI. To ensure color accuracy, the TV is one of the few to promise Pantone validation.

Available in a 55-inch ($1,800), 65-inch ($2,300) and 77-inch ($3,500) screen size, the S95C gives you access to Samsung's game hub. With an optional handheld controller, such as the PDP Replay Wireless Controller for Samsung Game Hub ($50), you get easy access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Amazon Luna and others. No game console is required.

When you do plug your favorite gaming system into the TV, the Motion Xcelerator feature generates sharp visuals, fast speed and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. And when you connect a gaming PC to the TV, the refresh rate can be boosted to 144Hz.

One more feature that sets the Samsung 65-inch S95C OLED apart is its thin profile and modern design. If this TV is hung on a wall, you'll barely notice its 0.4-inch thickness. Yet the 65-inch display size is large enough to provide an average size room with a decently immersive picture.

Through its internal speakers and a subwoofer, this TV capitalizes on Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+ and when possible, 3D audio that nicely complements the action on the screen. The S95C TV falls into the higher end of the mid-price range, so it's not cheap. But the picture and sound quality make it well worth the investment.

Best ultra-large TV for video gamers: Samsung 98" Q80C QLED 4K

Samsung

If you have the space for a 98-inch TV, the Q80C from Samsung provides all of the features needed enjoy your favorite programming and video games. While the TV has a massive display, it's a mere 1.9 inches thick, so it looks great hanging on a wall.

The QLED TV runs using Samsung's Tizen operating system. The Quantum HDR+ feature (and HDR10+ and HLG support) deliver more than 1 billion sharp, vivid and accurate colors, with an incredibly smooth picture that showcases plenty of contrast. And as you'd expect, the TV incorporates Samsung's Game Hub, so it's ready to play cloud-based games using just an optional wireless controller (no console required).

Of course, you can also connect any console to experience games on a screen that immerses you in any adventure using a refresh rate up to 120Hz. This means you can say typically say goodbye to unwanted motion blur or lag. For sound, the Q80C supports Dolby Atmos and includes a 2.2 channel sound system with an integrated subwoofer.

How to choose the best TV for gaming

Avoid any TV that offers lower than 4K resolution, and then start with choosing a size screen that'll best fit your space. For an average living room or bedroom, we recommend a TV that's at least 65 inches.

We also suggest a TV with the fastest refresh rate possible (at least 120Hz). And since most TVs now include some type of game mode, this too is something to look for, since enhances picture quality and optimizes game play. Features like G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility are also useful when it comes to smooth graphics and animations.

Keep in mind, even if you don't have a console, many of the latest TVs directly connect to cloud gaming services, like Xbox Game Pass. In that case, all you need is a wireless handheld controller, and you can enjoy a console-like gaming experience without needing a PlayStation, Xbox or Switch.

Pay attention to the operating system. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While each operating system is different, all offer access to popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, too, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included remote.

The best TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

One caveat: The speakers built into most TV's are tiny and have limited functionality, so the sound they generate will be merely adequate but rarely immersive. For more robust sound, you'll want to connect a soundbar or surround sound system to the TV.

Need help beyond smart TVs for video gamers? We have you covered. Learn about all of the best gaming gear for 2024 -- including the best gaming monitors, handheld video game controllers, gaming laptops, gaming keyboards, gaming headsets, the best Nintendo Switch games, the best PlayStation 5 games and the best Xbox games -- all courtesy of our relentless tech coverage. And be sure to read our in-depth reviews of popular video games, like "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," "Super Mario RPG" and "Mario vs. Donkey Kong," as well as gaming systems, like the Asus ROG Ally.