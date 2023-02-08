The best 55-inch TVs in 2023: LG OLEDs, Samsung 'The Frame' and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A 55-inch TV is an excellent mid-sized option for streaming your favorite shows and movies, gaming or watching the big game. Some of the top-rated 55-inch TVs are even on sale -- like Samsung's trendy "The Frame" TV.

Whether you're shopping for a TV for console gaming, watching sports, or family movie nights, a 55-inch TV is a solid choice. These mid-size TVs can fit well in living rooms, bedrooms and even dorms. Newer TVs have helpful tools such as voice control with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Some televisions also have new design features such as curved displays, phone mirroring or the ability to act as an art piece when not in use.

Samsung's recommended viewing distance for 55-inch TVs is 5.5 feet. If you sit further from the television than that, you may want to size up. If you're considering going bigger than 55-inches, check out our article on the best 65-inch TVs in 2023 and the best 75-inch TVs in 2023.

While some smaller TVs are still being made with HD resolution, most 55-inch TVs support 4K resolution. That's not the only upgrade you'll get over older TVs -- these updated models all feature improved picture quality and audio capabilities. Many of these TVs also support voice control and have a smart TV interface such as Roku or Amazon Fire TV built-in.

To make your shopping a little easier, we've compiled the best 55-inch TVs based on available features and customer reviews. Keep reading to find the TV that's right for your family.

Best 55-inch TVs of 2023

Check out the best 55-inch TVs based on consumer feedback and reviews.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV

Samsung

The frame is one of the hottest TVs of 2023, and a bestseller with CBS Essentials readers. This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). This means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,200 (reduced from $1,500)

55" LG OLED B2 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 4K smart TV with Alexa built in has a 55-inch OLED display. The LG TV adjusts your viewing and audio settings automatically to provide the best viewing experience, no matter what you are watching. It is also a popular choice for gaming due to its 120 Hz refresh rate and gaming mode feature.

55" LG OLED B2 Series Alexa built-in 4K smart TV, $997 (reduced from $1,097)

55" Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV

Insignia via Amazon

The 4.6-star-rated Insignia 4K TV with built-in Fire TV and DTS Studio Sound is an affordable TV that offers voice control with Alexa. It Reviewers praise this TV for its impressive 4K UHD picture quality. This TV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV providing users with access to access to thousands of apps, channels and streaming services, including Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, Sling TV and YouTube.

55-inch Insignia Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $450

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV



Amazon

This 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR OLED TV, $1,298 (reduced from $2,000)

Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

Samsung's highly-rated Neo QLED 4K smart TV offers impressive brightness and contrast. The smart TV also include anti-glare technology to provide a clear view from any angle. With Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound built-in, the TV also provides multi-dimensional audio.

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K smart TV, $1,300 (reduced from $1,900)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV



Amazon

This 55-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD resolution display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa.

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $440 (reduced from $560)

55" Vizio Class M6 4K QLED smart TV

Walmart

This 4K QLED smart TV can reproduce billions of high-contrast colors. It's also a solid choice for gamers: The TV's V-Gaming engine automatically optimizes Xbox and Playstation gameplay with smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and better 4K HDR picture quality. It works with Vizio voice remote, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Vizio 55" Class M6 4K QLED smart TV, $448

Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K smart TV

Amazon

Looking for something a little different? Try a curved TV. Curved TVs, such as this 55-inch Samsung 4K TV model, tend to provide a more immersive experience while watching movies or gaming. The 4.7-star-rated TV offers an impressive 4K display with vivid colors. It is also compatible with voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Bixby.

55" Samsung TU-8300 series curved 4K TV, $498 (reduced from $600)

55" Elements 4K outdoor Roku TV



Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons -- it works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun.

55" Elements Roku 4K outdoor TV, $1,298

