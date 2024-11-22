This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 24): The Food Issue

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Jane Pauley hosts our annual "Eat, Drink & Be Merry" holiday broadcast exploring all things epicurean! CBS News

COVER STORY: A study to devise nutritional guidance just for you

From the four food groups to the Food Pyramid, the U.S. government has long offered guidance to Americans hoping to eat a healthier diet. But there's growing scientific consensus that when it comes to eating healthy, all of us respond to foods differently. And to prove it, the National Institutes of Health has embarked on the most ambitious nutrition study ever, hoping to finally provide Americans an answer to the question: "What should I eat?" Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:

A grilled cheese sandwich, in oil. Noah Verrier

ARTS: Good enough to eat: Noah Verrier's paintings of comfort food

Artist Noah Verrier is getting millions of likes on social media for his paintings of comfort foods, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, burgers, fries, and jelly donuts – and they're selling like hotcakes on eBay. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Verrier about how the former Florida State University art instructor came to become known as a "junk food painter."

For more info:



FOOD: Baking an ancient bread in Tennessee

In Nashville, not far from the center of the country music world, you'll find a bakery that produces bread nearly identical to what Kurds have been enjoying for more than 4,000 years. Correspondent Martha Teichner visits Newroz Market, where their bread, which originated in Mesopotamia and is traditionally hand-made by women, is a vital culinary necessity for the Kurdish diaspora.

For more info:

Newroz Market, Nashville (Facebook)



DAIRY: The cream of the crop in butter

The butter made at Animal Farm Creamery, in Shoreham, Vermont, is almost exclusively sold to fine dining restaurants around the country. Correspondent Faith Salie visits the family farm churning out a golden (and expensive) product.

For more info:

A small amount of Animal Farm Butter is sold via Saxelby Cheesemongers

Acquerello, San Francisco

A Sophisticated Club Sandwich. Sandwiches of History

TRIPTYCH #1: "Sandwiches of History": Resurrecting sandwich recipes that time forgot

Every week, on his blog, "Sandwiches of History," Barry Enderwick rescues sandwich recipes from the dustbin of history. Some of the unlikeliest (and even amazing) historical recipes are now collected in a cookbook. Enderwick is even traveling the country, workshopping sandwiches in front of a live audience. Correspondent Luke Burbank gets a taste.

For more info:

At Murdock Farms in Idaho, high school students help with the potato harvest during an annual "spud break."

EDUCATION: "All hands on deck" for Idaho's annual potato harvest

In Idaho, harvest season means some high schools offer students a two-week "spud break," when they help farmers get their potatoes out of the ground and into the cellar. And in some cases, their teachers join in. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:

A Caper Cart in action. CBS News

TECHNOLOGY: A new generation of shopping cart, with GPS and AI

At a Price Chopper outside Kansas City, shoppers are test driving the new Caper Cart, featuring digital screens, GPS, cameras equipped with artificial intelligence, and packaging scanners that spit out coupons. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti looks at the technology used to "reinvent the wheel" of the shopping cart.

For more info:



WORLD: Gazan chefs cook up hope and humanity for online audience

For many in war-torn Gaza, a hot meal has become a luxury. Two bright spots in the midst of displacement and food shortages are 10-year-old Chef Renad, who's gained a following on instagram, and Hamada Shaqoura, who prepares simple dishes online, often relying on humanitarian aid and crude cooking arrangements. They talk with correspondent Holly Williams about the hardships of life in Gaza, and of using cooking as a symbol of hope and humanity.

For more info:

There are no "heavy diets" in space. NASA

SCIENCE: Dishing up space food

At the Johnson Space Food Systems Laboratory in Houston, NASA scientists develop dishes – freeze-dried, heat-stabilized, or irradiated – to serve on the International Space Station. Correspondent David Pogue checks out what's on the menu in Earth orbit.

For more info:



TRIPTYCH #2: In praise of Seattle-style teriyaki

Seattle has more teriyaki shops per capita than any other metropolis in America. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with the man whose 1976 restaurant, Toshi's Teriyaki Grill, began it all.

For more info:

Mick Fleetwood with a ukelele outside his Maui club, Fleetwood's on Front Steet, that was destroyed by the wildfires in Lahaina last year. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Mick Fleetwood plays to the future in Maui

As a young man, Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood dreamed of a place – a club – where he could get his friends together. Twelve years ago, he made it happen in the west Maui city of Lahaina: Fleetwood's on Front Street. But last year's horrific wildfires turned Lahaina into a disaster zone, and destroyed his treasured club. Today, Fleetwood says he's determined to rebuild. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:

Someone is hungry... CBS News

PETS: Serving up home-cooked dog food

Commercially-produced pet food is a $50 billion a year industry. But some advocate for healthier meals for your beloved pets. Correspondent Nancy Giles visits Just Food for Dogs, in Hollywood, Calif, which sells delicious canine fare that is also USDA-approved for human consumption; and with pet nutritionist Christine Filardi, author of "Home Cooking For Your Dog." Bone Appétit!

For more info:

Cacio e Pepe, from the Rome restaurant Roscioli. CBS News

WORLD: An Italian masterpiece: Cacio e pepe

A centuries-old pasta dish made with pecorino romano cheese and cracked pepper is a tradition in Italy, but getting it right is tricky even for the most experienced of chefs. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Gabriele Giura, head chef at the famed Roman restaurant Roscioli, about preparing this simple but wondrous dish.

For more info:

Roscioli, Rome

Roscioli, New York City

Robert Stevenson's martini. CBS News

BEVERAGES: What makes a martini a martini?

There are very few American inventions more American than the martini – a classic cocktail of gin and vermouth, garnished with lemon. But today, a martini's ingredients may be up for debate, with variations and proportions skewed to personal taste. "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh looks at the history of the martini, with a twist.

For more info:



TRIPTYCH #3: Rediscovering the Baked Alaska

Few desserts are so shrouded in mystery as the enigmatic Baked Alaska. While it's thought people were eating baked ice cream dishes in the 19th century, the recipe for the dish that would become known as Baked Alaska was first published in 1894. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at why this classic, paradoxical dessert that melds heat with frozen sweets continues to captivate.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD





WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Culinary Arts (YouTube Video)

Enjoy these "Sunday Morning" features in which the worlds of art and food collide spectacularly: Photographer Carl Warner designs landscapes out of food (2011); The "Tiny Kitchen" studio creates bite-sized feasts (2017); Artist Gerard Tonti brews works created with coffee grinds, tea leaves and coffee filters (2015); Roger Rowley arranges fruit plates for the camera (2014); Nathan Myhrvold takes eye-popping pictures of food (2018); In Japan, plastic food teases the eyes (2015); Artist Graham Ottoson creates art out of gourds (2023); Photographer Ernie Button captures tantalizing patterns from the dried remains of single malt scotch in the bottom of a glass (2024); and Instagrammer Lauren Ko posts photos of her remarkable pies (2020).

WEB EXTRA: Extended interview: Cher (Video)

In this web exclusive, correspondent Anthony Mason sits down with the singer Cher to talk about her new book, "Cher: The Memoir – Part One," which explores the "crazy ride" of her childhood. She also discusses her relationship with Sonny Bono, and why their extraordinarily successful musical duo, Sonny & Cher, survived the breakup of their marriage.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!