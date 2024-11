Serving up home-cooked dog food Commercially-produced pet food is a $50 billion a year industry. But some advocate for healthier meals for your beloved pets. Correspondent Nancy Giles visits Just Food for Dogs, in Hollywood, Calif, which sells delicious canine fare that is also USDA-approved for human consumption; and with pet nutritionist Christine Filardi, author of "Home Cooking For Your Dog." Bone Appétit!