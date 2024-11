Good enough to eat: Noah Verrier's paintings of comfort food Artist Noah Verrier is getting millions of likes on social media for his paintings of comfort foods, like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, burgers, fries, and jelly donuts – and they're selling like hotcakes on eBay. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Verrier about how the former Florida State University art instructor came to become known as a "junk food painter."