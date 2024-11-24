Gazan chefs cook up hope and humanity for online audience For many in war-torn Gaza, a hot meal has become a luxury. Two bright spots in the midst of displacement and food shortages are 10-year-old Chef Renad, who's gained a following on Instagram, and Hamada Shaqoura, who prepares simple dishes online, often relying on humanitarian aid and crude cooking arrangements. They talk with correspondent Holly Williams about the hardships of life in Gaza, and of using cooking as a symbol of hope and humanity.