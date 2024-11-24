11/24: Sunday Morning Jane Pauley hosts our annual Food Issue. In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at a new study aimed at personalizing the government’s nutritional recommendations. Also: Rita Braver checks out the work of a “junk food painter”; Tracy Smith talks with Mick Fleetwood about his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, which was destroyed in last year’s wildfires; Holly Williams talks with chefs posting cooking videos from war-torn Gaza; David Pogue looks at NASA’s menu in space; Seth Doane samples some classic cacio e pepe in Rome; Martha Teichner finds an ancient Kurdish bread being baked in Tennessee; Nancy Giles checks out home-made dog food; Kelefa Sanneh explores the history of the martini; and Luke Burbank profiles the blogger behind “Sandwiches of History,” delves into Seattle’s teriyaki cuisine, and investigates the allure of the Baked Alaska.