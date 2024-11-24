Watch CBS News

11/24: Sunday Morning

Jane Pauley hosts our annual Food Issue. In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at a new study aimed at personalizing the government’s nutritional recommendations. Also: Rita Braver checks out the work of a “junk food painter”; Tracy Smith talks with Mick Fleetwood about his Maui restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, which was destroyed in last year’s wildfires; Holly Williams talks with chefs posting cooking videos from war-torn Gaza; David Pogue looks at NASA’s menu in space; Seth Doane samples some classic cacio e pepe in Rome; Martha Teichner finds an ancient Kurdish bread being baked in Tennessee; Nancy Giles checks out home-made dog food; Kelefa Sanneh explores the history of the martini; and Luke Burbank profiles the blogger behind “Sandwiches of History,” delves into Seattle’s teriyaki cuisine, and investigates the allure of the Baked Alaska.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.