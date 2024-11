Mick Fleetwood plays to the future in Maui As a young man, Fleetwood Mac founder Mick Fleetwood dreamed of a place – a club – where he could get his friends together. Twelve years ago, he made it happen in the west Maui city of Lahaina: Fleetwood's on Front Street. But last year's horrific wildfires turned Lahaina into a disaster zone, and destroyed his treasured club. Today, Fleetwood says he's determined to rebuild. Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.