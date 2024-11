Rediscovering the Baked Alaska Few desserts are so shrouded in mystery as the enigmatic Baked Alaska. While it's thought people were eating baked ice cream dishes in the 19th century, the recipe for the dish that would become known as Baked Alaska was first published in 1894. Correspondent Luke Burbank looks at why this classic, paradoxical dessert that melds heat with frozen sweets continues to captivate.