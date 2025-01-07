30,000 flee Palisades Fire as flames quickly spread, high winds slam Southern California

Thousands of people fled their homes as a brush fire in the Pacific Palisades quickly spread to 1,260 acres Tuesday, a blaze which authorities said could grow further as even stronger winds are expected through the night.

Winds in the area were blowing 40 mph when the wildfire sparked Tuesday morning before quickly exploding in size, spreading to 200 acres within an hour. The Los Angeles Fire Department first reported at 10:30 a.m. that the fire had broke out near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. Just hours later, around 3 p.m., fire authorities estimated it had reached 1,262 acres.

About 30,000 people have been evacuated while an estimated 10,367 houses remain threatened by the quickly moving flames, fire and law enforcement officials said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Mandatory evacuation orders for homes in the area around noon along with some evacuation warnings. By noon, the Pacific Coast Highway was completely shut down, with all lanes closed, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the California Department of Transportation.

At 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department first reported the blaze, saying it sparked near 1190 North Piedra Morada Dr. and was estimated to be 20 acres at that time. About an hour later, around 11:30 a.m., the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection estimated the wildfire was 200 acres. Within hours, around 3 p.m., Cal Fire said it stood at 1,262 acres.

A brush fire burns near homes in Pacific Palisades, California, on Jan. 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations as "life-threatening" winds whipped the region. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Emergency shelter opens as residents flee

With the flames moving quickly Tuesday, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, some drivers abandoned their car on Sunset Boulevard near where the roadway meets the PCH. Some said firefighters told them to get out and flee on foot as the fire grew closer. About 30 vehicles were left abandoned, according to the LA Fire Department.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents escaped the Pacific Palisades blaze as authorities announced mandatory evacuations.

Krishan Chaudry, a resident in the LA coastal community, said he could see flames burning from his backyard, which he said appeared suddenly. Thick, billowing plumes of black smoke were seen rising over hillsides in footage from UC San Diego's AlertCalifornia live-camera system while other footage showed the glow of flames over neighborhoods of homes.

"This happened just spur of the moment," Chaudry said. "We were just looking at the smoke, and then all of a sudden, we saw fire everywhere."

The Westwood Recreation Center has opened as an evacuation center and overnight shelter for evacuees and small animals, according to fire authorities.

The latest information on evacuations and resources for those affected can be found here.

"Life-threatening" windstorm and a major red flag warning

Many parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including the area where the wildfire started, are facing a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" red flag warning this week. It's a relatively rare advisory the National Weather Service issues in more extreme cases, and it's the same warning issued just before the Mountain Fire tore through nearly 20,000 acres in neighboring Ventura County last year.

Forecasters have warned of a "life-threatening" windstorm that is likely the most powerful one to hit the region since 2011, when a destructive windstorm left behind $40 million in damage, according to the National Weather Service.

This week, Cal Fire has been preparing additional resources as much of the region braces for particularly strong Santa Ana winds, which can fuel and swiftly spread powerful wildfires. Gusts could up to around 60 to 70 mph in many areas and up to 100 mph in a few parts of Southern California, according to forecasters.

"This will likely be a life-threatening, destructive, and widespread windstorm," the National Weather Service said Monday, noting that the "Particularly Dangerous Situation" warning will be in effect from noon Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday for areas of LA including Malibu.

In December, the coastal community faced the Franklin Fire, which destroyed more than two dozen structures, including a number of homes, as it burned through over 4,000 acres.

Schools relocate as wildfire grows

Several schools in the Pacific Palisades area are temporarily relocating students and staff, according to Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson.

The campuses affected include Palisades Elementary School and Marquez Elementary School, which are relocating to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet, while Paul Revere Middle School is being relocated to University High School Charter. Meanwhile, Corpus Christi School is evacuating as the brush fire continues to spread.

Firefighters work to put out a brush fire burning near homes in Pacific Palisades, Calif., on Jan. 7, 2025. DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Evacuation map

A full list of Palisades Fire evacuation orders and warnings from Cal Fire can be found here.

Check back for updates to this developing story.