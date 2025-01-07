Watch CBS News
LAFD asks firefighters to report availability

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Fire Department asked its firefighters to call their communications department.

LAFD firefighter Margaret Stewart asked all members to call (213) 576-8962 and report their availability. 

Flames overtake the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025.  ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Palisades Fire forced roughly 30,000 evacuations and threatened more than 10,000 homes. When LAFD issued this alert, the fire burned nearly 3,000 acres. 

Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen later in the evening, peaking from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, potentially complicating firefighting efforts and carrying flames even further.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

