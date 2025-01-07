LAFD asks firefighters to report availability
The Los Angeles Fire Department asked its firefighters to call their communications department.
LAFD firefighter Margaret Stewart asked all members to call (213) 576-8962 and report their availability.
The Palisades Fire forced roughly 30,000 evacuations and threatened more than 10,000 homes. When LAFD issued this alert, the fire burned nearly 3,000 acres.
Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen later in the evening, peaking from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, potentially complicating firefighting efforts and carrying flames even further.