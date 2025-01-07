LAFD asks firefighters to report availability

The Los Angeles Fire Department asked its firefighters to call their communications department.

LAFD firefighter Margaret Stewart asked all members to call (213) 576-8962 and report their availability.

Flames overtake the intersection of Temescal Canyon and Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 7, 2025. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The Palisades Fire forced roughly 30,000 evacuations and threatened more than 10,000 homes. When LAFD issued this alert, the fire burned nearly 3,000 acres.

Santa Ana winds are expected to strengthen later in the evening, peaking from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday, potentially complicating firefighting efforts and carrying flames even further.

All #LAFD members currently off-duty are to call the DOC 213-576-8962 with their availability for recall. #palisadesfire — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) January 8, 2025