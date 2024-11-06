Mountain Fire in Moorpark fueled by strong winds amid Red Flag warnings

Firefighters are working to contain a rapidly burning brush fire on South Mountain in Moorpark, which they say is being fueled by strong winds blowing through the area. So far, several people have suffered injuries as the massive fire continues to rage.

Flames from the Mountain Fire via SkyCal. KCAL News

The blaze, being referred to as the Mountain Fire, was first reported at around 8:50 a.m. near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

In just about an hour, the blaze had ballooned in size to engulf nearly 1,000 acres of brush, firefighters said. It remains 0% contained.

"Several individuals have been injured and transported to local hospitals," firefighters further noted in a post on X. "Numerous structures are currently threatened."

The fire comes in the midst of severe winds battering much of Southern California, which prompted National Weather Service officials to issue Red Flag Warnings. In this particular instance they issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" alert because of the threat posed by "an ongoing or imminent fire weather pattern."

KCAL News meteorologists tracked some gusts of wind that reached more than 60 miles per hour while the fire was burning. Because of the Santa Ana wind event that was slated to last throughout the day, SoCal Edison began to cut power service to some customers due to the heightened fire risk.

"Strong winds in the area are contributing to challenging conditions," VCFD said at around 10 a.m.. "Currently, 140 firefighters are on scene, utilizing 58 fire apparatus, with additional helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft requested to assist."

Smoke billowing above the flames burning in Moorpark on Nov. 6, 2024. KCAL News

SkyCal flew over the scene of the fire, where multiple structures could be seen burning. The flames ripped through what looked to be both farmland and natural vegetation. At one point, the flames dangerously encroached upon a powerline near Balcom Canyon Road and Chester Way.

Flames dangerously encroaching upon a power line in Moorpark. KCAL News

Evacuation orders are currently in effect for residents living in the area spanning from Walnut Avenue to Balcom Canyon Road, firefighters said. An evacuation shelter was available at Padre Serra Parish, located at 5205 Upland Road in Camarillo.

Homeowners with large pets were advised to drop their animals off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, located at 10 E. Harbor Boulevard.

Hard road closures were put into place at SR-118 at Tierra Rejada and Wells Road, as well as Balcom Canyon Road at Stockton and Las Posas at Lewis, VCFD said.

Drivers traveling on SR-118 and SR-23 were advised to stay vigilant and look out for emergency vehicles heading to the spot of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Flames from the massive fire burning on South Mountain in Moorpark. KCAL News

At the same time, a different brush fire was burning in Malibu, which had already destroyed at least one home as it continued to rage.