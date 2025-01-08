19 school districts in LA County announce fire-related closures
A trio of fires in Los Angeles County have forced 19 school districts to close on Wednesday.
The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires first caused tens of thousands of evacuations across the county. Mainly fueled by a "life-threatening" windstorm, the wildfires burned more than 4,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades, the San Gabriel Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service forecasted gusts ranging between 60 to 100 mph.
The existing conditions and the potential for additional fires sparking in the area between Tuesday and Wednesday evening forced the nearly 20 school districts to cancel classes, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Education.
The department posted the following list of districts with closures:
- Alhambra Unified School District
- Arcadia Unified School District
- Azusa Unified School District
- Baldwin Park Unified School District
- Duarte Unified School District
- El Monte City School District
- Glendale Unified School District
- La Canada Unified School District
- Los Vírgenes School District
- Monrovia Unified School District
- Mountain View School District
- Pasadena Unified School District
- Rosemead School District
- San Marino Unified School District
- Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District
- South Pasadena Unified School District
- Temple City Unified School District
- Valle Lindo School District
The Los Angeles Unified School District closed seven schools:
- Topanga Elementary Charter
- Woodland Hills Academy
- Palisades Elementary
- Brentwood Magnet
- Marquez Charter Elementary
- Diego Rivera Learning Complex
- University High School
LA City officials said that those affected by the closures will receive notifications.
"Please visit lausd.org for updates. If families need additional support, please contact our Family Hotline at (213) 443-1300," LA City officials wrote in a statement.