19 school districts in LA County announce fire-related closures

A trio of fires in Los Angeles County have forced 19 school districts to close on Wednesday.

The Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires first caused tens of thousands of evacuations across the county. Mainly fueled by a "life-threatening" windstorm, the wildfires burned more than 4,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades, the San Gabriel Valley and the San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service forecasted gusts ranging between 60 to 100 mph.

The existing conditions and the potential for additional fires sparking in the area between Tuesday and Wednesday evening forced the nearly 20 school districts to cancel classes, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Education.

The department posted the following list of districts with closures:

Alhambra Unified School District

Arcadia Unified School District

Azusa Unified School District

Baldwin Park Unified School District

Duarte Unified School District

El Monte City School District

Glendale Unified School District

La Canada Unified School District

Los Vírgenes School District

Monrovia Unified School District

Mountain View School District

Pasadena Unified School District

Rosemead School District

San Marino Unified School District

Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District

South Pasadena Unified School District

Temple City Unified School District

Valle Lindo School District

The Los Angeles Unified School District closed seven schools:

Topanga Elementary Charter

Woodland Hills Academy

Palisades Elementary

Brentwood Magnet

Marquez Charter Elementary

Diego Rivera Learning Complex

University High School

LA City officials said that those affected by the closures will receive notifications.

"Please visit lausd.org for updates. If families need additional support, please contact our Family Hotline at (213) 443-1300," LA City officials wrote in a statement.