How to help those affected by wildfires in LA County | KCAL Cares

From the Pacific Palisades to Pasadena, people across Los Angeles County have been evacuated from their homes as one of the worst windstorms in the last decade fueled a handful of destructive wildfires.

KCAL Cares and the American Red Cross have partnered to support our communities in crisis. Here's how you can help those affected by the fires.

You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. KCAL News

Donations

Those hoping to help those affected by the fires and windstorms can visit www.redcross.org/kcal. You can also help through your phone by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

If you would like to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org

Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Volunteer

To become a Red Cross volunteer, register at their website www.redcross.org/volunteer. The Red Cross said its most needed positions are related to blood donations, shelters and disaster relief.

Shelters

The Red Cross has opened four shelter locations for evacuees. Small pets are allowed.

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles, 90025

El Camino Real Charter High School, 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367



Ritchie Valens Recreation Center, 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Pacoima, CA 91331

Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green, Pasadena, CA 91101



What to do when a fire sparks in your area

Cal Fire has outlined a few steps residents can take to protect their homes and lives, especially during a red flag warning, when a rapidly spreading fire could pop up at a moment's notice. Firefighters broke it down into three steps: Get ready, get set and be ready to go.

Get ready

Before a fire sparks, prepare a defensible space around your home to prevent a fire from burning it. Similar to control lines, defensible space can potentially stop the flames from spreading to homes while also creating a safe space for firefighters to control the blaze. Firefighters typically recommend a minimum of 30 feet of defensible space surrounding a property.

Get set

Cal Fire emphasizes the importance of preparing a plan before a wildfire sparks nearby.

This Wildfire Action Plan should include a meeting point, a handful of escape routes, arrangements for pets and livestock and a communication strategy, essentially one person family members can contact.

Firefighters created a phonetic list, dubbed the "6 P's of Evacuation," to remember everything:

People & pets Papers

phone numbers & important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins & eyeglasses

Pictures & irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer, hard drive & disks

"Plastic" (credit cards, ATM cards) & cash

All of these supplies can be put in a "go bag" and it's best to make one for every family member.

Be ready to go

With the preparations in place, residents will only have to executive their plans once a wildfire encroaches on their neighborhood.

Fire departments will typically post evacuation orders and warnings on their social media pages. Residents can also sign up for text alerts for updates or follow along on either Cal Fire's or their local fire department's website.