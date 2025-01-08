Sunset Fire sparks in Runyon Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills

A "very dangerous and explosive" brush fire has sparked in the Runyon Canyon area in the Hollywood Hills, prompting evacuations for some residents, firefighters said.

The Sunset Fire was first reported just after 5:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of N. Solar Drive, near Wattles Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. As of 6:15 p.m., firefighters said the fire had burned about 20 acres of vegetation.

Aerial view of the brush fire burning in the Hollywood Hills on Jan. 8, 2025. KCAL News

SkyCal was overhead as the massive flames tore through rush in the area. Multiple water-dropping helicopters could be seen dropping liquid near the spot of the fire while several ground crews with both LAFD and Los Angeles County Fire worked below.

"We cannot emphasize enough: We need people to adhere to our immediate evacuation," said LAFD Public Information Officer Margaret Stewart. "We are asking people to evacuate early in the warning zones because this has the potential to move quickly."

Evacuation orders

Just after 6 p.m. LAFD issued mandatory evacuation orders for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south).

Fires burning across Los Angeles County

This is just one of several large fires currently raging within Los Angeles County, which have combined to torch tens of thousands of acres and destroy thousands of structures.

Farther west in the Pacific Palisades, more than 15,000 acres and neighborhoods worth of homes have been destroyed by the massive Palisades Fire, while in eastern Los Angeles County, the Eaton Fire left five people dead and razed hundreds of buildings. A third fire, the Hurst Fire, has burned more than 700 acres in the San Fernando Valley and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

Investigators have not revealed details on suspected causes for any of the fires.

Southern California is currently in the midst of one of the worst and most powerful windstorms to hit the region in the last decade, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas have been battered by winds reaching up to 80 mph, which has fueled each of the fire's rapid growths and the erratic behavior of flames.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.