SkyCal offers aerial look at Pacific Palisades neighborhoods impacted by fire

SkyCal flew over a portion of the Pacific Palisades on Thursday, offering an aerial look at some of the areas impacted by the Palisades Fire.

A KCAL News photographer overlaid a street map to provide some people the chance to see their neighborhoods for the first time since the fire erupted on Tuesday morning, quickly growing to consume nearly 20,000 acres by Thursday evening.

Though they intended to remain until the entire region could be viewed, SkyCal was forced to leave when yet another large brushfire broke out in the hills of Calabasas.

Plans to return to the area are in process for coming days when conditions are better and visibility becomes clearer.