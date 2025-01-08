Santa Monica declares local state of emergency, potential curfew for residents in evacuation zones

Santa Monica city leaders have declared a local state of emergency as the Palisades Fire continues to burn nearby.

Part of the declaration is a potential curfew for all areas that are within mandatory evacuation zones, lasting from sunset to sunrise as long as the emergency remains in effect, according to a statement from the city. They say that the curfew will allow for firefighters to better facilitate a response to the fire.

City Council members will hold a special meeting within a week's time to determine if the orders are ratified.

"The Palisades Fire is currently impacting neighborhoods in the northern part of Santa Monica with approximately 2,472 households under a mandatory evacuation order within the city of Santa Monica and 8,338 under a voluntary evacuation warning," Mayor Lana Negrete said. "This emergency order further assists our first responders and further protects residents as we weather this regional crisis and, ultimately, begin and support recovery efforts."

While the fire continues to rage, consuming more than 15,000 acres and thousands of structures in just over 24 hours, Santa Monica Police Department officers have been deployed to support in those evacuation efforts.

On top of the curfew, the emergency order will allow impacted schools to operate within non-residential zones in Santa Monica city limits, will suspend preferential parking rules and enforcement for residents displaced by the fire, prohibit price gouging for emergency goods and services, restrict evictions of tenants who are providing accommodation to those displaced by evacuation orders and prohibit construction in evacuation areas.