President Biden approves major disaster declaration as multiple wildfires ravage Los Angeles County

President Joe Biden has approved further federal assistance for Los Angeles County as multiple wildfires continue to rage across the area, destroyed thousands of homes and torching vegetation countywide.

"The Presidents action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Los Angeles County," said a statement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster."

Gov. Newsom (left) and President Biden (right) during a briefing on the severe wildfires affecting much of Los Angeles County. Office of the Governor of California

This aid comes on top of the Fire Management Assistance Grants that California Gov. Gavin Newsom had already secured in the wake of three massive fires that erupted on Tuesday.

The FMAG aid focuses more on reimbursing local law enforcement departments who expended immense amounts of resources to battle fires.

"The situation in Los Angeles is highly dangerous and rapidly evolving," said Gov. Newsom in a statement on Wednesday. "President Biden's swift action is a huge lift for California — as we throw everything we can into protecting residents with substantial state, local and federal resources."

Funding is also available to state, tribal, certain nonprofit organizations and eligible local governments on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and other emergency protective measures, the statement from Newsom's office said.