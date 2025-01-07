Immediate evacuation orders issued as 100-acre brush fire breaks out in Sylmar

Firefighters are battling yet another brush fire in Los Angeles County after a blaze broke out in Sylmar and forced evacuations for some residents.

The third major brushfire burning in Los Angeles County on Jan. 7, 2025. KCAL News

The Hurst Fire was first reported at around 10:10 p.m. in the 15900 block of W. Yarnell Street, behind the Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews say that the flames are moving "with a rapid rate of spread" and has already burned 100 acres of brush. California Highway Patrol officers that witnessed the flames said that an entire mountainside appeared to be burning.

Evacuation orders and road closures

Evacuation orders were issued for people living north of the I-210 Freeway from Roxford to the I-5/SR-14 Freeway split, firefighters said.

Westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway were closed due to the smoke being produced by the fire, creating considerable traffic in the area.

Just south, in Sun Valley, another fire was reported after starting at a commercial building that quickly spread to nearby brush. That blaze forced temporary closures of I-5 in the area.

This is one of three notable fires currently burning within Los Angeles County, after the Palisades Fire exploded to more than 2,900 acres in the Pacific Palisades early Tuesday and the Eaton Fire ignited in the canyons above Altadena.

Both fires have prompted evacuation orders and federal requests for funding assistance.

Los Angeles firefighting resources have been extremely overburdened with the first two fires, especially with all water-dropping aircraft restricted from flying due to the "life-threatening" windstorm battering Southern California. LAFD has requested that all off-duty firefighters contact the department to report their availability in regards to aiding the ongoing firefight.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.