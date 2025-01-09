Los Angeles sheriff says more deaths possible in wildfires: "We don't know what to expect"

Wildfires burning in Los Angeles County have left five people dead and burned thousands of structures to the ground this week, becoming some of the most destructive the area has seen.

But the firefight is far from over and authorities have warned there could be more lives lost.

During a Thursday news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said crews were still working to assess the damage, making their way through rubble and debris to find and identify anybody who died in the wildfires.

"At one point, we will be able to do a more thorough search of these impacted areas — some of them look like a bomb was dropped in them — where we will be able to bring in K-9s and other things to help us, hopefully not discover too many fatalities," Luna said. "That's our prayer. But this is a crisis, and we don't know what to expect. But we're ready for everything."

"So be patient with us when you ask us about death toll numbers," Luna told reporters. "Right now, frankly, we don't know yet."

So far, authorities have said five people died in the Eaton Fire in northeast Los Angeles County, which devastated the community of Altadena and triggered evacuations in Pasadena as thousands fled their homes. On the opposite side of the county, in the coastal west LA community of Pacific Palisades, thousands evacuated as the wildfire there quickly exploded in size earlier this week.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a residential building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on Jan. 9, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Apu Gomes / Getty Images

On Thursday morning, two welfare checks led to the discovery of human remains in the Palisades Fire area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. However, authorities have not confirmed how many individuals died in that wildfire.

Although the sheriff's department confirmed five deaths in the Eaton Fire Wednesday evening, authorities said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that at least five people have died across both wildfires.

The 10,600-acre Eaton Fire in northeast LA County and the Palisades Fire — which has torn through more than 17,200 acres — have each burned over 1,000 structures to the ground.

But authorities say those numbers may grow as damage assessments continue.

Chris Larson surveys the ruins of his business, the Rancho Bar, destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif. on Jan. 9, 2025. The couple also lost their nearby home in the fire. ZOE MEYERS/AFP via Getty Images

"It is safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," LA Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said, with preliminary reports showing thousands of structures were damaged or destroyed.

Since the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection started tracking death and destruction figures in 1932, no other wildfire in Los Angeles County has completely destroyed up to 1,000 structures, according to a review of Cal Fire data.

Earlier this week, forecasters warned of a "life-threatening and destructive" windstorm that would likely be the worst one to face the region since a 2011 windstorm in LA's San Gabriel Valley left $40 million in damage. By Thursday, winds had died down considerably compared to the days prior — when gusts reached up to 100 mph in some parts of Southern California.

But red flag warnings will remain in place in LA and Ventura counties through Friday. And the wildfires are far from contained.

"We continue to battle multiple major brush fires in the city of Los Angeles and across the Los Angeles region," Crowley said.

"Today, we expect winds to subside somewhat, which will allow fire crews to increase containment lines," Crowley said. "However, and I want to be very clear here as well, we are still under red flag warning with extreme fire behavior possibilities."

In the area of the Palisades Fire, she said, gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph while the blaze remains 0 percent contained. The Eaton Fire has also remained 0 percent contained after erupting Tuesday evening.

"It is absolutely imperative that, as we move into Day 3 of this firestorm, all members of our Los Angeles community maintain vigilance," Crowley said.