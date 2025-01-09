Palisades Fire destroys beloved restaurants, landmarks and schools along LA County coastline

Homes and beloved businesses destroyed by Palisades Fire, which continues to burn

A growing list of restaurants and landmarks are among the thousands of buildings destroyed by the Palisades Fire, which continues to burn along the Los Angeles County coastline as of Thursday morning.

Rosenthal Wines was destroyed by the Palisades fire on PCH on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Malibu, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Brian van der Brug

Rosenthal Wine Tasting Bar and Patio

One of Malibu's most popular destinations, the Rosenthal Wine Bar & Patio along the Pacific Coast Highway, shared on Instagram that their location was damaged by the fire on Wednesday. Photos from the scene showed the debris and damage surrounding the location's popular oversized chair, table and wine bottle.

Reel Inn Malibu

The Reel Inn, a well known seafood restaurant that has graced the Pacific Coast Highway since the 1980s, also took to Instagram to address damage dealt by the fire and note that all staff members were safe.

"We are so grateful for the 36 years we've been a part of the community," said the IG post. "Grateful to all of our customers. We are heartbroken ad unsure what will be left."

Watch: Hundreds of Pacific Palisades homes razed by devastating fire

Cholada Thai Cuisine

Just down the street from the Reel Inn, Cholada Thai Cuisine shared that they had lost their shop in a post made on their Long Beach location's Instagram account.

"We are heartbroken to announced that our first Cholada location on the Pacific Coast has been lost after serving since 1999 due to the Palisades wildfire," the post said.

Gelson's Pacific Palisades was completely destroyed in the Palisades fire on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Brian van der Brug

Gelson's Market

One of the more than two dozen Gelson's Markets was completely destroyed by the flames late Wednesday. Footage from the scene shows just one wall from the large property still standing.

"With a heavy heart, we share that our Palisades store has been completely lost to the fires," said Gelson's CEO Ryan Adams in a statement. "This store was more than just a place to shop — it was a cornerstone of the community, and we grieve this loss alongside the team members, customers, and neighbors who called it their own."

Community United Methodist Church

Photos and footage from the scene showed the remnants of the Pacific Palisades Community United Methodist Church, located on Via De La Paz. The church shared a statement on Facebook to note that they were unsure of the church's condition.

Community United Methodist Church burns on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Brian van der Brug

Pacific Palisades schools

During a press conference on Thursday, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed that two elementary schools were destroyed by the fire on Tuesday — Marquez Elementary School and Palisades Elementary School, Additionally, Palisades Charter High School, commonly called Pali High School, had about 30% of its campus damaged by the fire. Photos showed firefighters working to limit the damage throughout the day on Tuesday.

Firefighters put out a hot spot on Pali High School from the Palisades fire in Pacific Palisades on January 7, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Genaro Molina

Theatre Palisades

A beloved community theatre dating back to 1963, the Theatre Palisades was completely destroyed by flames. Photos show intense flames engulfing the structure while firefighters spray water in the midst of a firestorm.

In a Facebook post, theatre officials said, "Too sad. Our beloved Pierson Playhouse is gone but the heart of Theatre Palisades beats on. We will rise again."

A Firefighter fights the flames from the Palisades Fire burning the Theatre Palisades during a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The fast-moving wildfire is threatening homes in the coastal neighborhood amid intense Santa Ana Winds and dry conditions in Southern California. Apu Gomes / Getty Images

Since igniting on Tuesday morning, the Palisades Fire has erupted to consume more than 17,000 acres of brush and destroyed thousands of buildings, according to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

The blaze has been fueled by powerful gusts of wind causing erratic behavior and rapid movement through brush and structures in the area.

It's one of three massive fires, and several others, burning across Los Angeles County since Tuesday began. Currently people living in Pasadena and Altadena are bracing against the Eaton Fire, which has burned more than 10,000 acres, destroyed nearly a thousand buildings and killed five people, while Sylmar residents remain evacuated by the Hurst Fire, which has burned more than 850 acres and remains 0% contained.