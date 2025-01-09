Kenneth Fire sparks in West Hills area near homes, prompting mandatory evacuations

A 960-acre brush fire sparked in the West Hills area near the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that the fire was quickly burning toward the south, relatively close to homes before they were able to establish perimeter lines.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Vanowen south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to East Valley Circle Boulevard, the LAFD said. Several evacuation warnings were also issued for areas that border the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation warnings:

A water-dropping aircraft quickly responded to the blaze. Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties are actively engaged in containment efforts, Cal Fire said. It is burning in an area with challenging terrain and low vegetation. Flames are being driven by strong Santa Ana winds.

Authorities dropped all evacuation advisories by 8:30 p.m. after the fire burned 960 acres. As of Thursday evening, the fire is 35% contained, according to Cal Fire.

A wireless emergency evacuation alert was sent to residents across Los Angeles County. However, it was meant for people in the order and warning zones for the Kenneth Fire in West Hills.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.