NJ Transit rail engineers on strike after midnight deadline expires. Here's what riders need to know.

NJ Transit engineers say they will strike starting Friday

NJ Transit engineers are on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, the union says, bringing train service to a screeching halt.

NJ Transit rail service will be fully shutdown, along with Metro-North's west of Hudson service. The strike is expected to inconvenience more than 300,000 daily commuters.

NJ Transit suggests people work from home, if possible, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all options are on the table, even a state of emergency.

The agency and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) have been at odds over pay raises. The union, which represents about 460 engineers, says the competition pays more and the cost of living has gone up.

Both sides negotiated for six hours Wednesday but were unsuccessful, and negotiations continued all day Thursday but no deal was reached. They also went to Washington, D.C. earlier this week to meet with a federal mediator.

The last NJ Transit strike was back in 1983 and it lasted about three weeks. Most recently, there was a potential strike in 2016, but it was averted just a day before it was scheduled to begin.

NJ Transit rail strike contingency plan

NJ Transit came up with a contingency plan for the strike, including additional bus service. But the agency's chief executive warned the plan can only handle about 20% of daily train riders.

NJ Transit is enhancing peak service on the following New York bus routes:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes

Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

Boxcar, which partners with motor coach operators like Yankee, is stepping in with more buses to get suburban riders to Manhattan from six different New Jersey areas.

Commuters can also take Amtrak, PATH, SEPTA, light rail or ferry service.

NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes will be cross-honored on its bus and light rail lines, but will not be accepted on the other carriers. Those customers will have to buy a separate ticket. CLICK HERE for more information.

The MTA is also cross-honoring Metro-North west of Hudson service for customers on the Port Jervis and Pascack Valley lines. CLICK HERE for more information.

For another option, NJ Transit added four more Park-And-Rides in Secaucus, Hamilton, at the Woodbridge Center Mall and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

Regular parking fees and hours of operation will remain in effect at all NJ Transit train station parking facilities.

NYC Emergency Management coordinating with NJ Transit

New York City Emergency Management said they are also coordinating with NJ Transit and partner agencies.

"In the event of a strike, NYCEM will deploy dedicated staff to the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey Emergency Operations Center to support real-time monitoring and response, tracking commuter impacts, traffic conditions, and disruptions," the agency said, in part. "We're working with the Port Authority, NYPD, and NYC DOT to ensure additional traffic personnel are in place at key transit hubs and intersections."

New Yorkers can text NOTIFYNYC to 692-692 to receive alerts.

Getting to Shakira concert at MetLife

The strike comes as concertgoers head to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concert Friday night.

NJ Transit preemptively canceled train service for Thursday night's concert to avoid the risk of people not being able to make it back home after the clock strikes midnight.

Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour is also scheduled at the stadium in two weeks. Her shows are set for May 22, 24, 25 and 28 around Memorial Day weekend.

Coach USA is offering a Megabus option from Manhattan to East Rutherford for both concerts, but reservations are required.