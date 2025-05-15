NJ Transit negotiations continue as strike countdown ticks closer to midnight deadline

NJ Transit rail engineers are set to strike if a deal cannot be reached by the midnight deadline.

A last-ditch effort is underway to avert the strike, which is expected to impact more than 300,000 commuters as early as Friday morning.

Where things stand with a potential NJ Transit strike

NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), which represents about 460 members, went back to the table at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Union members protested outside Wednesday as the NJ Transit board met.

The union has been at odds with NJ Transit over pay raises, saying other rail services, like the LIRR, pay their engineers more for the job that can be stressful.

"We've been in negotiations for over five years. I mean, the more time goes by, the more of a challenge it is, obviously, with inflation and things like that," BLET General Chairman Tom Haas said Wednesday.

"Nobody cares about what somebody else makes in a different system. The riders pay a fare, and the businesses of New Jersey pay a tax. They want to make sure that the compensation, if you will, is calibrated to what their expectations are," said NJ Transit President & CEO Kris Colluri.

What NJ Transit riders need to know for tomorrow's commute

Gov. Phil Murphy says he may have to declare a state of emergency if engineers walk off the job.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit has a contingency plan but says it will only accommodate 20 percent of daily riders. The agency is asking people to work from home, if possible.

The contingency plan includes cross honoring rail tickets on buses, light rail lines and the MTA for West of Hudson service. It also includes adding four more Park-and-Rides in Secaucus, Hamilton, at the Woodbridge Center Mall and the PNC Arts Center.

Other available options include PATH or Amtrak trains, as well as privately owned by companies, like Yankee, that can be booked through an app called Boxcar. CLICK HERE for more details.