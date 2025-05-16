Watch Live: NJ Transit riders navigate first morning of strike, as engineers hit picket lines

NJ Transit riders are facing the first morning commute without train service after engineers went on strike overnight.

Picket lines are expected outside NJ Transit headquarters in Newark, as well as Penn Station and in Atlantic City.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) will hold a news conference at 8 a.m., followed by Gov. Phil Murphy at 10 a.m. Watch live on CBS News New York.

NJ Transit strike update for morning commute

NJ Transit riders are facing the first morning commute without train service after engineers went on strike overnight. CBS News New York

At Hoboken Terminal, the train tracks are empty, as union members picket nearby. At Penn Station in Manhattan, there is no staff in sight, the screens are showing no trains and ticket kiosks are down.

For the 350,000 people who rely on NJ Transit every day, it's a logistical nightmare. Tens of thousands of commuters are left to figure it out after train service came to a halt just after midnight.

While the agency drew up contingency plans, they don't start until Monday and will only be able to accommodate a small percentage of passengers. Officials say the best bet is to work from home Friday.

Amtrack, PATH, light rail and ferry service are some other alternatives.

"It's going to be tricky"

But none of the options are ideal, with some taking more time and others costing more in ticket prices. While it's unclear which riders will choose, officials warn overcrowding is likely.

"There are buses, luckily. But knowing the amount of people that are going to be impacted by the train and then going to the bus, it's going to be tricky," one commuter said. "Or swimming across the Hudson."

"I'm hoping it boils over, by Sunday they sign their contracts, and back to work on Monday," said another commuter.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said additional staff will be ready to help riders navigate the changes and deal with any crowding.

Meanwhile, the strike comes as Shakira fans head to her concerts at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday nights. NJ Transit preemptively canceled service for Thursday's show to avoid people being stranded without a ride home.