Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch Live: NJ Transit riders navigate first morning of strike, as engineers hit picket lines

By
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan
Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.
Read Full Bio
Christina Fan,
Adi Guajardo

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NJ Transit riders are facing the first morning commute without train service after engineers went on strike overnight

Picket lines are expected outside NJ Transit headquarters in Newark, as well as Penn Station and in Atlantic City.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) will hold a news conference at 8 a.m., followed by Gov. Phil Murphy at 10 a.m. Watch live on CBS News New York

NJ Transit strike update for morning commute

njt-inside-penn-friday-wcbsdwjy-hi-res-still.jpg
NJ Transit riders are facing the first morning commute without train service after engineers went on strike overnight.  CBS News New York

At Hoboken Terminal, the train tracks are empty, as union members picket nearby. At Penn Station in Manhattan, there is no staff in sight, the screens are showing no trains and ticket kiosks are down. 

For the 350,000 people who rely on NJ Transit every day, it's a logistical nightmare. Tens of thousands of commuters are left to figure it out after train service came to a halt just after midnight.

While the agency drew up contingency plans, they don't start until Monday and will only be able to accommodate a small percentage of passengers. Officials say the best bet is to work from home Friday.

Amtrack, PATH, light rail and ferry service are some other alternatives.

"It's going to be tricky"

But none of the options are ideal, with some taking more time and others costing more in ticket prices. While it's unclear which riders will choose, officials warn overcrowding is likely.

"There are buses, luckily. But knowing the amount of people that are going to be impacted by the train and then going to the bus, it's going to be tricky," one commuter said. "Or swimming across the Hudson."

"I'm hoping it boils over, by Sunday they sign their contracts, and back to work on Monday," said another commuter. 

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said additional staff will be ready to help riders navigate the changes and deal with any crowding. 

Meanwhile, the strike comes as Shakira fans head to her concerts at MetLife Stadium on Thursday and Friday nights. NJ Transit preemptively canceled service for Thursday's show to avoid people being stranded without a ride home. 

Christina Fan

Christina Fan joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in spring of 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.