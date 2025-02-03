Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is coming to the New York area. Here are the dates.

Beyonce wins Album of the Year | Highlights from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce wins Album of the Year | Highlights from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce wins Album of the Year | Highlights from the 67th Annual Grammy Awards

NEW YORK -- Beyoncé, fresh off winning the Grammy for Album of the Year, released the dates for her Cowboy Carter Tour, with a stop at MetLife Stadium just outside New York.

The tour will visit just a handful of cities, with dates and locations announced Monday. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets, which go live at noon on Feb. 13.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour dates

According to Beyoncé's website, the Cowboy Carter Tour starts on April 28 with four shows in Los Angeles, then heads to Chicago for two more performances.

It arrives in the New York area on May 22 for a series of four shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

May 22 - MetLife Stadium

May 24 - MetLife Stadium

May 25 - MetLife Stadium

May 28 - MetLife Stadium

The tour then makes international stops in London and Paris, before visiting her hometown of Houston, then on to Washington, D.C. for the Fourth of July, and wrapping up Atlanta on July 11.

Beyoncé wins Grammy for Album of the Year

Beyoncé announced the Cowboy Carter Tour, named after her latest chart-topping album, on social media early Sunday morning.

One video showed a billboard with "Cowboy Carter Tour" spelled out in lights, and then another post showed a portrait of the star with a caption reading "Cowboy Carter Tour 2025."

The announcement came hours before the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyonce took home multiple trophies, including Album of the Year.

She led the night with 11 nominations, becoming the most nominated artist in Grammy history with 99 over the course of her career. She finally won the coveted Album of the Year after being shut out the last four times she was nominated.