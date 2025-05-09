NJ Transit, union to meet with mediator ahead of strike deadline

With the threat of an NJ Transit strike looming large, both sides have been called to Washington, D.C. to meet with a mediator next week.

The National Mediation Board will host the meeting on Monday, May 12 as contract negotiations continue.

If a deal cannot be reached, the strike could start as soon as midnight on Friday, May 16.

"I welcome the National Mediation Board's invitation to resume mediation in Washington on Monday, May 12," NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said in a statement Friday. "I have always said we should avoid a strike and not disrupt the lives of 350,000 riders."

NJ Transit engineer salary at center of debate

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), which represents 450 engineers, says its members have been seeking a new contract since October 2019, and the dispute has already gone through years of mediation. The union says its engineers are the lowest paid of any major railroad in the nation, and they have gone six years without a raise.

NJ Transit says it offered the union what it wanted back in March, and that union leaders had applauded the deal but members walked away.

"The wage rate that we offered was $49.82. Long Island Rail Road locomotive engineers, the gold standard that the union said they wanted to have parity with, makes $49.92," Kolluri said earlier this week.

A union official, however, said NJ Transit's numbers are misleading.

"The number he's talking about, the $49 an hour for us, would be in 2027, and for the Long Island Rail Road, who are also without an agreement, that's from I believe 2022," said BLET General Chairman Tom Haas.

NJ Transit has strike contingency plan in place

NJ Transit says a contingency plan is already in place, but it's telling riders to prepare for the worst.

Under the plan, bus service would be enhanced, while Amtrak, PATH, light rail and ferry service would all remain available.

NJ Transit officials say the best advice they can offer riders is to purchase daily tickets on their app and not buy a monthly pass.

"We intend to take the current bus lines that exist and enhance them where appropriate, and target our focus on New York City because 40% of our riders go to New York every day," Kolluri said last week. "We will have four park-and-rides throughout the state that will have supplemental bus service to move people from Secaucus, Hamilton, Woodbridge and the PNC Center on the parkway."

Officials said the contingency plan would only help about 20% of daily riders, but essential workers are the priority.

"For those folks who can afford to work from home, should the strike become reality, we ask them to work from home," said Kolluri.

The plan would take effect on Monday, May 19.

"At 12:01 a.m., any train that is currently on route, we would finish that trip, but once we're done, that's it. The engineers will leave the property," said Haas.