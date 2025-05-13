Potential NJ Transit strike on Friday has Gov. Phil Murphy "preparing for the worst"

The clock is ticking toward an NJ Transit rail strike on Friday

The trains could stop running at 12:01 a.m. Friday if locomotive engineers don't get the salary increase they want.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says all options are on the table if engineers walk off the job, including declaring a state of emergency.

"I am still hoping we find some resolution, but I am preparing for the worst. I am headed to a call right now, to an all-hands call, [on] exactly what this is going to look like Thursday night at midnight, if that's what it comes to," Murphy said.

Some New Jersey residents are preparing as if they'll need to come up with alternate plans come Friday.

"I think it's going to be difficult for the state. I think it's going to be hard for commuters and having the situation in Newark Airport is already a disaster," said Nim Sethi of Warren.

"Me and my wife rely on NJ Transit. [A strike] will throw a monkey wrench into our travel plans," said Burt Esrig of Point Pleasant Beach.

Alternative ways of getting around in case of a strike

NJ Transit has told 100,000 of its rail riders to use Amtrak and PATH trains in the event of a strike and to consider working from home. Overcrowding, the agency says, could be a big issue.

NJ Transit also says commuters can rely on the light rail and ferry service at the Metropark Station in Middlesex County.

In addition, Box Car, an independent bus service, is offering more buses to accommodate commuters.

No NJ Transit service to Shakira shows at MetLife

Pop star Shakira is performing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Thursday and Friday. NJ Transit has already canceled train and bus service to the stadium on both days because if concertgoers hop on a train there, they may not have a ride back.

"Potentially, the concert running late ... it's a big sold-out crowd ... that you would have the implicit assumption that you'd get a ride home on NJ Transit when in fact, if it's still late, it took a while to empty the stadium, it's possible you're clicking into the strike time," Murphy said.