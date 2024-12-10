Luigi Mangione, charged in UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting, awaits extradition to NYC. Here's what happens next.

Luigi Mangione charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing Luigi Mangione charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing 05:02

NEW YORK -- Luigi Mangione, the suspect in United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing, is expected to be extradited to New York City to face murder charges.

He is currently being held without bail in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where authorities say the extradition process could take days, if not weeks. Investigators are now pouring through what they call a mountain of evidence, trying to fill in the gaps of his journey and determine if he acted alone.

The 26-year-old was caught five days after the shooting after a customer spotted him at a McDonald's in Altoona, which is about 300 miles away from the shooting scene in Midtown Manhattan.

The customer recognized Mangione from the wanted photos and told an employee, who called police. Officers responded and began asking Mangione if he had recently been in New York City.

"He became visibly nervous, kind of shaking at that question, and he didn't really answer it directly," Altoona Police Deputy Chief Derick Swope told reporters Monday.

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing, is accused of carrying a fake New Jersey ID used to check into a Manhattan hostel before the shooting. Law enforcement sources

When prompted for his ID, police said he gave a fake New Jersey drivers license, which investigators believe was the same one used to check into a Manhattan hostel 10 days before the shooting.

"We didn't think twice about it, we knew it was our guy," said Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye.

This photo shows the gun believed to be used in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing in New York City, a source familiar with the investigation tells CBS News. Law enforcement sources

Police arrested Mangione on a forgery charge, and, once in custody, they searched his backpack, where they found a U.S. passport, clothes that matched the gunman's description, a ghost gun with a suppressor that was consistent with the murder weapon and a three-page handwritten note.

"We don't think there's any specific threats to others mentioned in that document, but it does seem he has some ill will toward corporate America," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Piecing together Mangione's time on the run

Surveillance photos show a person who police say they want to question in connection to Wednesday's fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. NYPD

Police also said Mangione was carrying various electronic devices, which they believe he was using to evade detection.

"He was very careful with trying to stay low profile, avoid cameras," said Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens.

Investigators said the most crucial clue in the investigation was a photo from the hostel where the suspect pulled down his mask.

The NYPD has been working around the clock to track his movements -- from his arrival by bus to New York City, to his escape from the crime scene by bicycle to Central Park, and his taxi ride to an uptown bus terminal, where they believe he fled.

Police believe he left New York City immediately after the shooting and had been traveling around Pennsylvania in the days after. They believe he took a Greyhound bus to Philadelphia and spent some time there before going to Pittsburgh and eventually Altoona.

"If you have any information regarding this suspect or his travels throughout Pennsylvania, please share those tips with us immediately," Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Luigi Mangione Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

CBS News has learned Mangione is from a prominent Maryland family that owns country clubs, healthcare facilities and real estate companies. He graduated valedictorian from a private, all boys high school, got his Masters in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and also has ties to Stanford.

A former classmate and childhood friend told CBS News he was nice, smart and didn't have any enemies during his time at school.

The Mangione family released a statement overnight saying they are devastated and shocked by the news.

"Unfortunately, we cannot comment on news reports regarding Luigi Mangione. We only know what we have read in the media. Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," the statement read. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news."

According to his LinkedIn account, Mangione last worked as a data engineer at a vehicle buying website called True Car in 2023. In recent months, posts tagging him on social media imply he lost touch with friends, some asking where he was and what he was doing, wishing him the best and hoping that he was OK.

CBS News has also learned Mangione had been living at a coworking, co-living space called Surfbreak in Honolulu up until 2022 when a spokesperson for that community said he left due to a lifelong back injury that was exacerbated by surfing and hiking.

"I was roommates with him, friends. Hiked, went to yoga. He did his best to be athletic," said R.J. Martin, a former roommate from Surfbreak. "Unfathomable knowing the kind of person that I saw and knew."

The spokesperson said they believe he returned to Hawaii in 2023 and started a book club, which they said several members left due to "discomfort in book choices."

Sources tell CBS News back pain was a major factor in his life and appeared to be a source of pain and frustration for him.

"Personally, I can make zero sense of it," Martin said. "There is never a justification for violence."