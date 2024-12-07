NYPD divers search for UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting weapon in Central Park lake, sources say

NEW YORK — New York City Police Department divers were seen searching the lake in Central Park on Saturday afternoon. Sources tell CBS News New York they were looking for the weapon used in the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this week outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The search came one day after police found a backpack in Central Park, which law enforcement officials say they believe belongs to the suspected gunman. Sources told CBS News New York that the backpack contained a jacket, but not the gun police believe was used in the crime. The backpack is now being analyzed at an NYPD forensic lab for possible hair and DNA samples, sources say.

A backpack found in New York City's Central Park on Dec. 6, 2024, that investigators believe may have belonged to the suspected gunman who fatally shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. CBS News

Sources said divers were searching the lake around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Citizen app video shows police tape on the southern end of the lake in Central Park, in the same area where the backpack was found. Park-goers said they didn't see officers leave with anything after the dive.

"This corner, like not a big area, but this corner was blocked off with probably five policemen, one van, and then we saw scuba gear and a couple divers getting in, just kind of splashing around, looking only in this area," a witness named Charlotte D. said.

Police closing in on person of interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting, mayor says

Mayor Eric Adams, who spoke to reporters at a Police Athletic League event in Harlem on Saturday, said police are closing in on finding the person of interest who had been staying at an Upper West Side hostel and was caught on camera without his mask on.

Newly released surveillance photos show a person who police say they want to question after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed Wednesday outside a hotel in Midtown Manhattan. NYPD

Adams also said police know the person of interest's name, but are not sharing it publicly.

"We don't want to release that now. If you do, you are basically giving a tip to the person ... we're seeking, and we do not want to give him an upper hand at all. Let him continue to believe he can hide behind the mask," Adams said.

According to police, the person of interest was seen on camera entering the Port Authority bus terminal in Washington Heights after the shooting Wednesday morning and has now likely left the city.

The investigation is ongoing.