Person of interest in murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO has Maryland ties, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man being questioned in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City is from Towson, Maryland, WJZ has learned.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested at a McDonald's Monday afternoon in Altoona, Pennsylvania on firearm charges, after he was recognized by an employee.

In a press conference, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Mangione was found with possession of multiple fraudulent IDs, clothing, and a face mask, firearm, and suppressor that appeared to match those used in the shooting consistent with those seen on the suspected gunman.

He was a 2016 graduate, and valedictorian speaker at the Gilman School in Baltimore. A video of the 119th Gilman School Founder's Day Ceremony shows Mangione's speech.

Thompson was shot and killed on December 4 outside the Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan, New York.

Police released photos of the person of interest with his masked pulled down as he spoke to a woman at the front desk of a New York City hostel.

Two days into the manhunt, investigations said they believed the person of interest may have fled New York City, and boarded a bus headed to Atlanta.

Investigators searched Central Park, where they found what they believed to be the suspect gunman's backpack, CBS News reported.

They learned that before the shooting, the person of interest took a bus that originated in Atlanta to New York City, but were unclear whether the person of interest got on the bus in Atlanta, or on another stop along the way.

Investigators also found that when the person was in New York City, he used a fake ID with a fake name to check in to Hostelling International New York City, a hostel on Amsterdam Avenue, in the Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation.