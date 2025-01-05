Watch CBS News
Face The Nation Transcripts

Read full episode transcripts of "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" from 2025

/ CBS News

More than a decade of "Face the Nation" transcripts are available online: 2008200920102011201220132014201520162017201820192020202120222023 and 2024.

For earlier broadcasts, contact CBS Footage Requests. And for the latest from "Face the Nation," bookmark our homepage and follow us on FacebookX and Instagram.

Jan. 5, 2025

  • Reps. Mike Turner, Republican of Ohio, and Jim Himes, Democrat of Connecticut
  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California 
  • Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Republican of South Dakota 
  • Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump's border czar

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.